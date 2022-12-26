Missouri witness describes low hovering lights that shoot away

Missouri field. Photo by Kirk Thornton on Unsplash

A Missouri witness at Republic reported watching two bright, round-shaped objects at or under 400 feet at about 9:41 p.m. on October 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The two objects appeared to be about one mile away from the witness.

“One light was hovering 300 feet in air and one about 100 feet higher to its side,” the reporting witness stated. “They were completely still for around two minutes. Then the higher ship took off first in a flash. Then shortly after, the second ship followed.”

The witness then saw streaks of light in the sky when they took off. The speed was noted as fast as the objects moved away.

No images were included in the report, which was filed on October 14, 2022, and posted for public viewing on December 22, 2022. Republic is a city in Christian and Greene counties, MO, population 18,750. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Missouri Cases

Missouri was rated sixth in total U.S. UFO sightings for November 2022 with 26 cases filed, according to the MUFON December newsletter. California topped the list with 47 reports.

There were 126 round cases reported nationally in November 2022.

Historic Republic

Missouri farm. Photo by Randall Mann on Unsplash

A Missouri witness at Republic reported watching hovering lights on an object larger than a jetliner at about 9:33 p.m. on May 27, 2019, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was on Farm Road 1000 near the intersection of Farm Road 2280 in Washburn, less than a half-mile from a fire station.

“We noticed odd lights,” the reporting witness stated. “We were fascinated because it didn't look like a plane. Then we saw it was hovering and the lights were not normal.”

The object then shot to the right of the witness, and in the blink of an eye, a little beyond the fire station, it started hovering again. The witness was then able to get a better view of the lights.

“There were white and green lights, way larger than a commercial jet and the belly of it had a large red, circular light with lights within it.”

The witness said the fascination with the event quickly turned to fear.

“We grew up in the area and spent many nights back-roading in our teen years and never seen anything like this.”

No images were included in the report, which was filed on May 30, 2019. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.