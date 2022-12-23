Kentucky fisherman reports slow moving triangle-shaped object overhead

Lake at night. Photo by Jaunathan Gagnon on Unsplash

A Kentucky witness at Jenkins reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object slowly moving under 2,000 feet at about 8:15 p.m. on November 3, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

The witness was on his fishing boat on a small secluded lake near Jenkins named Fishpond Lake. Looking up, something in the sky caught his attention.

“To my surprise, it was a dark triangle craft with three white lights, one on each corner, and a smaller red blinking light near the center. It did blot out the stars as it traveled, proving it was a solid object. It was barely moving in a straight line to the southwest. I heard no sound coming from the object.”

The witness recalled seeing hundreds of airplanes and a couple of helicopters every time he goes to this lake. It seems like a flight corridor. But on this particular night, he doesn’t remember seeing anything conventional in the sky.

As the object moved overhead, the witness made a measure holding fingers out at arm’s length. He said it was very large compared to the planes and helicopters that are usually passing by.

The object seemed to be around 1,000 to 2,000 feet high or it could have been higher if it was very large.

The witness attempted to shoot a video with his phone, but did not press the buttons correctly and ended up with a nice seven-second video of his boat deck.

Fishpond Lake, Jenkins, KY. Photo by Google.

The object was observed for between four and seven minutes as it moved very slowly to the southwest. The witness said that MUFON Case 119664 includes a video of the same exact thing he saw and it was shot in his hometown of Jackhorn. That witness claims to have seen the object several times. This witness is anxious to find out who shot that video.

Jenkins is in Letcher County, KY, population 2,203. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to MUFON or to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Kentucky Cases

Kentucky was rated ninth in total U.S. UFO sightings for November 2022 with 18 cases filed, according to the MUFON December newsletter. California topped the list with 47 reports.

There were 60 triangle cases reported nationally in November 2022.

Historical Kentucky

The following is most likely the Jackhorn case the above witness was referring to.

Still image from witness video. The third white light is dimmer as the witness stated. Photo by Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

A Kentucky witness at Jackhorn reported watching and videotaping a triangle-shaped object with white lights at each point and a red light underneath at about 6:24 p.m. on December 7, 2021, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

“I could see the craft was triangular, however, the video doesn't pick that up as well and the front light doesn't show up as brightly as the others,” the reporting witness stated.

Jackhorn, KY. Photo by Google.

A rumbling sound in the sky caused the witness to look up. The witness says he has seen the same object before, flying in nearly identical paths each time, but had never captured video until now.

One video clip was included with the report, which was filed on December 7, 2021. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.