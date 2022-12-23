Mineral Point, PA

Pennsylvania witness describes round object making abrupt maneuvers

Roger Marsh

Witness reference image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON).

A Pennsylvania witness at Mineral Point reported watching a bright white, round-shaped object moving under 1,500 feet and traveling at a high rate of speed at about 7 p.m. on November 2, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

The witness said the sun had just set as planes were being watched from a front porch. It was dusk outside but not dark yet. Then something strange caught the witness’s attention.

“I witnessed an unknown, amazingly bright, white, round object with a small attached triangle tail,” the reporting witness stated.

The object suddenly appeared out of the eastern sky.

“It was approximately 500 to 1,500 feet in elevation. The object was traveling at a high rate of speed for approximately five seconds. It then made an abrupt stop and the unknown object shot straight up in the sky toward the southeast."

The witness did not have a phone handy, so she recreated the scene and added an illustration to the image to depict what was seen.

One reference image was included in the report, which was filed on November 6, 2022. Mineral Point is an unincorporated town in Cambria County, PA. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to MUFON or to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Pennsylvania Cases

Pennsylvania was rated fourth in total U.S. UFO sightings for November 2022 with 35 cases filed, according to the MUFON December newsletter. California topped the list with 47 reports.

There were 126 round cases reported nationally in November 2022.

Historical Pennsylvania

Rural railroad tracks.Photo byTom BarrettonUnsplash

A Pennsylvania witness at Johnstown reported watching a giant, silver-colored, disc-shaped object hovering above on June 30, 1951, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

A child of the witness filed the report. The reporting witness’s late father was a WWII veteran who saw a UFO along with many other people while a worker on a local railroad. The date is approximate.

The witness was a day laborer with the Conemaugh and Blacklick Railroad Company working with a sledgehammer on the track. He had been on the job for several days on a crew of dozens to perhaps a hundred or more workers. It was a sunny, cloudless day with a deep blue sky. He guessed that it was mid-morning to mid-afternoon.

“All of a sudden, someone said something like, ‘Oh look!’ and he looked up and saw a gigantic silver disk traveling at an incredible speed,” the reporting witness stated. “People gasped in awe.”

After reaching a point in the sky, the object came to an immediate halt, hovered for many seconds to maybe a minute, and then dropped a mile or two, hovered, shot across the sky, hovered, and then disappeared.

The object made no sound and left no vapor trail. It had no ornamentation but was a clean disk.

The witness had never seen a UFO before and was described as not believing in them, nor was he a particularly religious or superstitious person. He had been discharged from the Navy in December 1949, where he had driven a landing craft since 1944. He said he had been trained to judge size and distance and had used anti-aircraft guns in some of his engagements in the South Pacific, as well as his ship's 14 to 16-inch guns as a fill-in.

“He estimated this UFO was approximately the size of four football fields and traveled at speeds exceeding any aircraft he had ever seen which included some of the early jets. Only a missile well into its flight might have equaled it. But it stopped on a dime.”

Johnstown is a city in Cambria County, PA, population 18,411. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His “UFO Traffic Reports” published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel’s “Hangar 1: The UFO Files.”

