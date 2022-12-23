California witness says green light uses blinking method to move great distances

Couple sky watching. Photo by Alex Siale on Unsplash

A California witness at Oceanside reported watching a solid, bright green light that would blink off and reappear suddenly further away at about 4:21 p.m. on December 16, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

The witness looked out a south-facing window to check on her car. The window faces the Sky Harbor flight path and planes are common in addition to helicopters arriving at a nearby hospital.

“I saw a solid, bright green light in the sky,” the reporting witness stated. "This light appeared above all local air traffic.”

The witness then called her husband over while it was hovering in the sky.

“It then began a series of passes in the sky by 'blinking' in a line from left to right, covering 50 percent of the visible sky in a few blinks. Then it would blink way up, then straight down.”

The witness said the object would occasionally hover, and then it would disappear and reappear far away in a fraction of a second. She said it was like looking at a firefly. The object then moved south, toward the mountain and the light strength could be seen to diminish.

In the blinking pattern, the light could be seen to cover a vast distance away in fraction of a second.

“Simply not possible for a drone or human-made aircraft of any kind. It left by coming toward me, heading north, still moving in a dotted line of blinks. It went right overhead and we noticed how the green light was significantly brighter and larger.”

The witness said the light moved impossibly fast. And she pointed out that there was never a noise.

This pattern of odd lights in the sky that blink out and quickly reappear further away instantly is a very common description based on multiple decades of data from the MUFON witness reporting database.

No images were included in the report, which was filed on December 20, 2022. Oceanside is a coastal community in San Diego County, population 167,086. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to MUFON or to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

California Cases

California was rated number one in total U.S. UFO sightings for November 2022 with 47 cases filed, according to the MUFON December newsletter.

There were 126 round cases reported nationally in November 2022.

Historical California

Family homestead. Photo by Jon Flobrant on Unsplash

A California witness at Modesto recalled an encounter with a large, hovering, disc-shaped object at about 10 p.m. on August 8, 1947, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was staying with his grandparents for the summer at the age of about 8 or 9. The date of the incident is approximate. His grandmother woke him up and asked him to go to their front house and wake his uncle up to check on a bright blueish light she said was out behind their cottage.

The witness said he was scared to wake his uncle up, so instead, he went to the back of the property himself.

“I looked up and there was a large, disk object, hovering overhead with multi-colored lights on it,” the reporting witness stated.

But the next thing he knew, he was being woken up to explain how his aunt’s vegetable and flower garden had become totally destroyed.

“Completely dried to ash-like condition.”

His grandmother tried to tell them it was something in the sky but they would not listen and called his mother to come to get him. He was told he could not stay the rest of the summer.

He complained about being sick and having severe cramps but they said he was faking it so as to get to stay.

“When my mother got there to get me she was real mad at my grandmother for defending me and mad because I was sunburned and blistered and my head was bleeding from a small hole or puncture.”

His mother claimed he must have gotten hit with a nail or something.

Modesto is the county seat of Stanislaus County, CA, population 218,464. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.