Colorado couple describes orange object lifting off from ground level

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48qbtk_0jrsNHCf00
Couple out for a walk.Photo byDilan NaGionUnsplash

A Colorado witness at Wellington reported watching and videotaping a glowing, orange orb that lifted up from the ground level and flew around the sky at about 8:08 p.m. on December 3, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

The witness and his girlfriend have seen the same object multiple times in the Wellington area about a mile north to northeast.

“I have five years of experience with military aircraft and have a good deal of knowledge in how aircraft operate,” the reporting witness stated. “This thing is not ours.”

The couple typically takes an evening walk for a few miles each day and they enjoy stargazing.

“On this night, I noticed the orange-red orb lifting off the ground way in the distance. It rose to about 500 feet and then tracked across the sky from east to west.”

The witness said the object completed a zigzag pattern and a figure eight a few times. While it was doing this, it was pulsating light. He was able to capture a few minutes of video on an iPhone.

One video was included in the report, which was filed on December 21, 2022. The video is dark, but an object is seen apparently moving up from the ground level.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fxqkx_0jrsNHCf00
Frame from the witness video showing a single dot of light.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to MUFON or to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Colorado Cases

Colorado was rated 32nd in total U.S. UFO sightings for November 2022 with six cases filed, according to the MUFON December newsletter. Colorado shared the rating with Connecticut, South Carolina, and Maine. California topped the list with 47 reports.

There were 76 orb cases reported nationally in November 2022.

Historical Colorado

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yY2jD_0jrsNHCf00
House at night.Photo byBrad WestonUnsplash

A Colorado witness in a mountain community northwest of Colorado Springs recalled an incident observing a huge, disc-shaped object hovering 40 feet over a home at about 5:30 a.m. on July 1, 1953, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The reporting witness’s father passed away some years ago, but he shared a report of a UFO sighting he had. The date is approximate, but he believes it was about 1953 when his father was in his early twenties.

His father was at a friend’s house talking all night about studies and they lost track of the time. He left before sunrise as the sky was just becoming light.

“When they walked out the front door together they were startled and dumbfounded by a huge UFO hovering about 40 feet directly above the house,” the reporting witness stated. “He could only tell me that the craft was big beyond description.”

The witness said the object was so big and so close that it blocked out the immediate view of the sky. It was like watching a giant blimp right on top of you.

“He could see every little detail of the underbelly of the craft. Not a single sound could be heard. They looked at it for several seconds and he said it then just instantly disappeared before their eyes.”

The witness could not give an explanation of how this huge object disappeared but said it was the most unnerving experience he ever had. He later speculated that the object either cloaked itself or maybe shifted into another dimension as he did not see it move before it disappeared.

No images were included in the report, which was filed on July 25, 2004. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# UFO# UAP# Colorado UFO# Orb UFO# UFO Photo

Comments / 12

Published by

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His “UFO Traffic Reports” published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel’s “Hangar 1: The UFO Files.”

Franklinville, NY
16703 followers

More from Roger Marsh

Alabama witness describes night sky ‘distortion’ as object passes overhead

An Alabama witness at Gadsden reported watching a visual distortion of the night sky at about 12:30 a.m., according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Idaho State

Idaho witness photographs three lights hovering over open field

Cropped version of witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org). An Idaho witness at Hayden reported watching three white lights hovering over an open field at about 5:14 a.m. on October 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.

Read full story
36 comments
Missouri State

Missouri aerospace mechanic says silent triangle object shown light to ground level

A Missouri witness at Saint Charles reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object shining light to the ground level at about 5:45 a.m. on October 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Puyallup, WA

Washington witness says disc-shaped object tried to camouflage itself

Puyallup, WA.Photo byGoogle. A Washington witness at Bellevue reported watching a dark, disc-shaped object that moved overhead at about 9:30 p.m. on October 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
103 comments
Missouri State

Missouri witness describes low hovering lights that shoot away

A Missouri witness at Republic reported watching two bright, round-shaped objects at or under 400 feet at about 9:41 p.m. on October 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
22 comments
Maine State

Maine artist describes hazy-looking hovering disc-shaped object

Wells, ME.Photo byGoogle. A Maine witness at Wells reported watching a silent, hovering, disc-shaped object at an altitude of 110 feet at about 5:50 p.m. on October 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
11 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Pennsylvania witness watched unknown object move one mile in a second

High-rise building at night.Photo byAntoine BoissonotonUnsplash. A Pennsylvania witness at Philadelphia reported watching an object with a red light that moved one mile in an instant at about 1 a.m. on October 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
146 comments
Delaware State

Delaware witness says triangular object hovered over nearby field

A Delaware witness at Viola reported watching a triangle-shaped object hovering over a nearby field at about 11:20 p.m. on October 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
43 comments
California State

California witness hanging Christmas lights spots triangle-shaped object

Outside Christmas lights.Photo byJames WheeleronUnsplash. A California witness at Turlock reported watching a triangle-shaped object that was fast-moving across the sky while hanging Christmas lights outside at about 10:33 p.m. on October 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
106 comments
Oregon State

Oregon witness says saucer-shaped object was 100 feet long

An Oregon witness at Portland reported watching a saucer-shaped object crossing the sky south to north at about 8 p.m. on October 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
38 comments
Pickerington, OH

Ohio witness reports rectangular object hovering over neighbor's house

House at night.Photo byYaroslav MuzychenkoonUnsplash. An Ohio witness at Pickerington reported watching a silent, rectangle-shaped object hovering over a neighbor’s house at about 4:56 a.m. on October 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
12 comments
Kissimmee, FL

Florida witness describes disc-shaped object hovering nearby

A Florida witness at Kissimmee reported watching a disc-shaped object hovering nearby that quickly moved away and disappeared at about 10:30 p.m. on October 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
121 comments
Texas State

Texas witness reports circle object dropped from tree line to ground level

A Texas witness at Paris reported watching a bright yellow, circle-shaped object descending behind a nearby tree line 60 yards away at about 10 p.m. on October 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
72 comments
Kentucky State

Kentucky fisherman reports slow moving triangle-shaped object overhead

A Kentucky witness at Jenkins reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object slowly moving under 2,000 feet at about 8:15 p.m. on November 3, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Read full story
19 comments
Mineral Point, PA

Pennsylvania witness describes round object making abrupt maneuvers

Witness reference image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON). A Pennsylvania witness at Mineral Point reported watching a bright white, round-shaped object moving under 1,500 feet and traveling at a high rate of speed at about 7 p.m. on November 2, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Read full story
31 comments
Oceanside, CA

California witness says green light uses blinking method to move great distances

A California witness at Oceanside reported watching a solid, bright green light that would blink off and reappear suddenly further away at about 4:21 p.m. on December 16, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Read full story
16 comments
Pacific Grove, CA

California witness says triangle-shaped object beaming light to ground

A California witness at Pacific Grove reported watching a triangle-shaped object beaming light to the ground level at about 9:54 p.m. on December 15, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Read full story
50 comments
Burkburnett, TX

Texas ex-military helicopter crew chief cannot identify lights following car

A Texas witness at Burkburnett reported watching three yellow lights at different distances away from his vehicle at about 5:30 a.m. on December 18, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Read full story
52 comments

Georgia witness photographs more than 20 unknown objects moving along mountain side

Still frame from witness video.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON). A Georgia witness at Jasper reported watching and photographing more than 20 diamond or triangle-shaped objects that were flying or hovering nearby for more than two hours at about 9 p.m. on November 20, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy