Colorado couple describes orange object lifting off from ground level

Couple out for a walk. Photo by Dilan NaGi on Unsplash

A Colorado witness at Wellington reported watching and videotaping a glowing, orange orb that lifted up from the ground level and flew around the sky at about 8:08 p.m. on December 3, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

The witness and his girlfriend have seen the same object multiple times in the Wellington area about a mile north to northeast.

“I have five years of experience with military aircraft and have a good deal of knowledge in how aircraft operate,” the reporting witness stated. “This thing is not ours.”

The couple typically takes an evening walk for a few miles each day and they enjoy stargazing.

“On this night, I noticed the orange-red orb lifting off the ground way in the distance. It rose to about 500 feet and then tracked across the sky from east to west.”

The witness said the object completed a zigzag pattern and a figure eight a few times. While it was doing this, it was pulsating light. He was able to capture a few minutes of video on an iPhone.

One video was included in the report, which was filed on December 21, 2022. The video is dark, but an object is seen apparently moving up from the ground level.

Frame from the witness video showing a single dot of light. Photo by Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to MUFON or to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Colorado Cases

Colorado was rated 32nd in total U.S. UFO sightings for November 2022 with six cases filed, according to the MUFON December newsletter. Colorado shared the rating with Connecticut, South Carolina, and Maine. California topped the list with 47 reports.

There were 76 orb cases reported nationally in November 2022.

Historical Colorado

House at night. Photo by Brad West on Unsplash

A Colorado witness in a mountain community northwest of Colorado Springs recalled an incident observing a huge, disc-shaped object hovering 40 feet over a home at about 5:30 a.m. on July 1, 1953, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The reporting witness’s father passed away some years ago, but he shared a report of a UFO sighting he had. The date is approximate, but he believes it was about 1953 when his father was in his early twenties.

His father was at a friend’s house talking all night about studies and they lost track of the time. He left before sunrise as the sky was just becoming light.

“When they walked out the front door together they were startled and dumbfounded by a huge UFO hovering about 40 feet directly above the house,” the reporting witness stated. “He could only tell me that the craft was big beyond description.”

The witness said the object was so big and so close that it blocked out the immediate view of the sky. It was like watching a giant blimp right on top of you.

“He could see every little detail of the underbelly of the craft. Not a single sound could be heard. They looked at it for several seconds and he said it then just instantly disappeared before their eyes.”

The witness could not give an explanation of how this huge object disappeared but said it was the most unnerving experience he ever had. He later speculated that the object either cloaked itself or maybe shifted into another dimension as he did not see it move before it disappeared.

No images were included in the report, which was filed on July 25, 2004. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.