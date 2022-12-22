California witness says triangle-shaped object beaming light to ground

Man on deck. Photo by Jacob Dyer on Unsplash

A California witness at Pacific Grove reported watching a triangle-shaped object beaming light to the ground level at about 9:54 p.m. on December 15, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

The object was gray or black-colored, in a triangular shape, and the shape was only visible as lights pulsed.

“Two beams of light pointing towards the ground near the apex of the triangle were fixed, not pulsating,” the reporting witness stated. “There was a ring of red, blue, purple, and green lights pulsating on the bottom of the UFO.”

The witness said that the object hovered before moving fast, then stopped and hovered again, and then disappeared suddenly.

No images were included in the report, which was filed on December 16, 2022. Pacific Grove is a coastal community in Monterey County, CA, population 15,090. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to MUFON or to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

California Cases

California was rated number one in total U.S. UFO sightings for November 2022 with 47 cases filed, according to the MUFON December newsletter. California topped the list with 47 reports.

There were 60 triangle cases reported nationally in November 2022.

Historical Pacific Grove

Man watching sky.

A California witness at Pacific Grove reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object moving out over the bay toward Santa Cruz at about 8 p.m. on March 29, 1999, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was upstairs closing a bedroom window that looks out over Monterey Bay when two stars were noticed moving to the southwest that turned and began moving toward the shore.

The witness grabbed a pair of small binoculars and ran outside on a deck to watch at first with only the naked eye.

“I watched these two spheres come together and form a triangle,” the reporting witness stated. “ I was excited because I read so much about these types of craft.”

Using the binoculars, the witness could make out the shape and noted there was a white light on both sides and a red light in the front. The witness is an ex-pilot who lives directly under the flight approach path for the Monterey Peninsula Airport and is familiar with what different aircraft come and go at all times of the day.

“There was no sound at all. I watched the craft go out over the bay towards Santa Cruz. It was heading due north to northwest.”

After about three minutes, another aircraft was in the distance coming towards it that seemed like a small propeller, private plane. There was also a normal commercial jet that was overhead about 8,000 feet in the approach path for San Jose International Airport. The witness was able to hear the regular engine sound as it went overhead.

The triangular craft had gone out of sight.

“From the time I viewed it, there was no sound at all and there was no other activity over the bay that was making any sound at all, except a high tide, with normal ocean noise as I live a block from the beach.”

Witness quotes were edited for clarity.