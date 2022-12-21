Burkburnett, TX

Texas ex-military helicopter crew chief cannot identify lights following car

Roger Marsh

Driving to work.Photo byDylan SauerweinonUnsplash

A Texas witness at Burkburnett reported watching three yellow lights at different distances away from his vehicle at about 5:30 a.m. on December 18, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

The witness is a former Army Sikorsky UH-60 helicopter crew chief who was driving to work when the objects were first noticed as a reflection on his vehicle.

“I saw three yellowish lights reflect across my hood in a straight line on a section of unlit road,” the reporting witness stated.

The witness looked out his driver’s side window to see what was going on expecting to see a plane flying low to land at a nearby municipal airport. But instead, he saw three yellow lights that were the same color as the ones he saw on the hood but no longer in a straight line and different distances away.

“The closest one looked almost like I was looking at a 3D poster. The area around it seemed like it was not focusing. I have many flight hours in several countries and continents and I have never seen anything like it.”

No images were included in the report, which was filed on December 18, 2022. Burkburnett is a city in Wichita County, TX, population 10,811. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to MUFON or to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Texas Cases

Texas was rated second in total U.S. UFO sightings for November 2022 with 40 cases filed, according to the MUFON December newsletter. California topped the list with 47 reports.

There were 76 sphere cases reported nationally in November 2022.

Historical Burkburnett

Driving along roadway.Photo byPatrick TomassoonUnsplash

A Texas witness at Burkburnett reported watching a bright object hovering in the night sky for more than an hour beginning at about 7 p.m. on August 27, 2008, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

The witness and his wife noticed the bright object from their position on Missile Road between the border of Wichita Falls and Burkburnett and less than two miles from the airfield at Sheppard Air Force Base.

“I noticed an unknown object emitting an extremely bright light in the sky,” the reporting witness stated.

The witness estimated that the object was to their west-northwest, possibly 50-plus miles away and possibly near the altitude of 10,000 feet. The sky was clear and it was getting near sunset. The two were guessing that the object could be deflecting sunlight but this object was exceptionally illuminated and large for any aircraft.

The two then went shopping, but returning back outside the object was still there and a bit closer. They drove home and the object was still there but more to the immediate west. His wife got out a pair of binoculars and a neighbor stopped over to look. Everyone seemed to agree it was unusual.

“I saw through my binoculars what seemed to be a balloon-shaped object sourcing this amazing golden-white light. This object appeared to be diamond-shaped with an exception of being elongated and flat on the bottom.”

The witness took his eyes off the object for about one minute and looking back, it was gone.

The family has lived at this location for 10 years and is familiar with night and daytime air traffic in the area.

“I do not know of an aircraft that could remain in a nearly static position for more than an hour with the exception of slightly moving south, be nearly diamond-shaped, generating the intensity of this blinding light, and then disappearing immediately.”

No images were included in the report, which was filed on September 29, 2008. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

