Georgia witness photographs more than 20 unknown objects moving along mountain side

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3doNcY_0jqdeJE200
Still frame from witness video.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON).

A Georgia witness at Jasper reported watching and photographing more than 20 diamond or triangle-shaped objects that were flying or hovering nearby for more than two hours at about 9 p.m. on November 20, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

The witness lives on the side of a mountain and noticed the lights at lower elevations in the trees and others floating higher up.

“The objects looked diamond or triangle shaped,” the reporting witness stated. “All started out green and white, with some eventually turning red and flashing while hovering.”

The lights were visible for about two-and-a-half hours.

“All were flying and eventually stopped to hover.”

The witness said he did not feel fear for the objects but instead was calm despite not understanding what the objects were.

Three images and two videos were included in the report, which was filed on November 21, 2022. Jasper is a city in Pickens County, GA, population 3,684.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R7Zth_0jqdeJE200
Still frame from witness video.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON).

An investigator would first search for any nearby light festivals that might have been going on at this time. But the length of time that the objects were seen does seem a bit too long for Chinese lanterns. No light festivals were mentioned on the Jasper city website or their social media page.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qhgi0_0jqdeJE200
Cropped version of witness image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to MUFON or to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Georgia Cases

Georgia was rated 10th in total U.S. UFO sightings for November 2022 with 17 cases filed, according to the MUFON December newsletter. California topped the list with 47 cases filed.

There were 76 sphere cases reported nationally in November 2022.

Historical Jasper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42BcME_0jqdeJE200
Porch at night.Photo byDevon MacKayonUnsplash

A Georgia witness at Jasper reported watching a silent, boomerang-shaped object with a transparent glow at about 4:45 a.m. on October 15, 2010, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

The witness’s son and the son’s girlfriend were standing on the front porch and first saw the object. They asked the son’s father to take a look.

“What I saw was, at arm’s length, the object was about two fingers wide and it was traveling at a slow to moderate rate of speed,” the reporting witness stated. “The object had a transparent glow to it which had about eight lights on it that was very dim. It looked like a boomerang and was traveling north to south.”

When the son first saw it directly overhead, the object was larger, measuring about four-to-five fingers wide at arm’s length. The three watched the object until it disappeared from view about Ball Ground, GA.

“It made no sound at all.”

Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

