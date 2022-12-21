New Jersey witness says silent objects disappeared into thin cloud layer

Witness image. Photo by Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

A New Jersey witness at Burlington Township reported watching and photographing a silent, glowing object at about 11:30 p.m. on December 20, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

“The UAP appeared as a silent, glowing ball of light descending in my direction, making a slight turn to my left, then turning in and arching to the right,” the reporting witness stated.

The witness observed a “small trail” briefly, and then the object slowly moved to the left and continued on a path until it was out of view.

Witness illustration. Photo by Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Then less than a minute later, a small, dark helicopter appeared in the same area.

“I think it was a military copter, but I could not be sure of that.”

Witness image. Photo by Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Four images were included in the report, which was filed on December 21, 2022. Burlington Township is in Burlington County, NJ, population 22,594. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to MUFON or to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

New Jersey Cases

New Jersey was rated 14th in total U.S. UFO sightings for November 2022 with 13 cases filed, according to the MUFON December newsletter.

There were 76 sphere cases reported nationally in November 2022.

Historic Burlington Township

House at night. Photo by Elijah Austin on Unsplash

A New Jersey witness at Burlington Township reported watching six bright, glowing balls of light moving into the same thin cloud layer and disappearing at about 3:45 a.m. on August 18, 2013, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

The witness had stepped outside to empty the trash when the first bright red, glowing object was seen ascending at a high rate of speed from the southwest and moving up into the sky toward the northeast.

“It moved from clear skies to a very thinly clouded sky,” the reporting witness stated. "I observed as it slowed down and appeared to almost stop and hover for a while as it waited for a second similar object to catch up with it.”

At that point, both objects entered the thin cloud layer one after the other and disappeared. The witness was watching, but the two objects did not emerge from out of the cloud even though it was surrounded by clear skies.

The witness was then joined by his wife and a neighbor and the three watched as two more objects appeared traveling toward the same path but from a slightly different direction. The two new objects were traveling very close to each other. The witness felt that they were far too close for normal planes to travel.

The objects were a very bright red with no other colors seen. They did not pulse like a strobe but rather had the texture of balled fire, similar to a red flare except that they were ascending and not descending.

“These two entered the same cloud and disappeared as well. Finally, another minute or two and two more brightly, glowing, red fireballs, one behind the other and off to one side, climbed into the sky as they disappeared as well into the small patch of thin clouds.”

The witness is convinced that these objects were under their own power and moving at will.

“I have never seen anything else like them before. They should have emerged from the thin cloud cover as it opened back up to a clear sky but they were all gone, all six of them. No sound was heard at all. The way they flew, it seemed as though they could almost stop but then move very quickly. They flew like they had somewhere to go.”

The witness was also sure that none of the objects made any sound and felt that this was unusual.

No images or videos were included in the report, which was filed on August 18, 2013. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.