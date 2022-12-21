California witness says giant star-like object hovered under 200 feet

Witness illustration. Photo by Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

A California witness at Vacaville reported watching a 100-foot-tall, star-like object hovering under 200 feet off the ground at about 7:01 p.m. on November 15, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

The witness stepped outside and moved to the northwest corner of the backyard and noticed something strange in the sky.

“It was extremely bright,” the reporting witness stated. “I would guess at least 100 feet tall, an eight-pointed star, and silent. It appeared to be hanging or hovering about 100 or 200 feet above the ground perhaps half a mile or one mile away from my location.”

The witness admitted to being dumbfounded at the sight of what appeared to be a massive star.

Witness illustration. Photo by Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

“The light began to rotate away from me, and as it did, the light began to fade away. Then the light seemed to peel away like a banana peel revealing a gray, dark, drum-like cylinder object."

The object appeared to be rotating away from the location as well. As the object rotated it got dimmer and dimmer and then vanished. The witness was shaken up by what they saw.

Two illustrations were included in the report, which was filed on December 16, 2022. Vacaville is a city in Solano County, CA, population 102,386. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to MUFON or to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

California Cases

California was rated number one in total U.S. UFO sightings for November 2022 with 47 cases filed, according to the MUFON December newsletter.

There were 31 star-like cases reported nationally in November 2022.

Historical Vacaville

Night driving. Photo by M. R. on Unsplash

A California witness at Vacaville reported watching eight brightly lit objects hovering over the I-80 freeway at about 8 p.m. on December 31, 2014, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

A father filed the report for his son and daughter-in-law who were traveling westbound along I-80 near Costco.

“They saw eight brightly lighted objects hovering above the freeway at approximately a 300-foot altitude which took off in different directions for each lighted object at an incredibly high rate of speed.”

The witness is interested to know if anyone else came forward to file a report.

No images were included in the report, which was filed on November 8, 2015. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.