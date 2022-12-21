Maryland teen snaps photo of object hovering over field

Teen. Photo by Rafay Ansari on Unsplash

A Maryland witness at Bel Air reported watching and photographing an unknown, hovering object at about 9:07 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

The witness was outside in a field with two friends when something in the night sky caught their eyes.

“It hovered and then turned around to a slant and then vanished,” the reporting witness stated. “It hovered for about two minutes, turned to a slant for about one minute, and then just vanished within a second.”

The witness did not see in which direction it went when it disappeared. But while the object was still visible, the witness telephoned his mother to explain what they were looking at. The mother asked the witness to take a photo.

The witness included one image in the report, which was filed on November 20. The image is not very clear, but it appears to be disc-shaped and in a tilt or slant as the witness described.

Witness image. Photo by Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

The witness noted that it was a clear sky with stars and no clouds.

Bel Air is the county seat of Harford County, population 10,661. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to MUFON or to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Maryland Cases

Maryland was rated 28th in total U.S. UFO sightings for November 2022 with seven cases filed, according to the MUFON December newsletter. Maryland shared the rating with Utah.

There were 36 disc cases reported nationally in November 2022.

Historical Bel Air

A Maryland witness at Bel Air reported watching a silent, fast-moving, disc-shaped object at about 4:53 p.m. on June 14, 2010, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

The witness was walking his girlfriend out to her car when he looked toward the west and noticed an object.

“I saw a greenish-gray oval disc flying away from me straight,” the reporting witness stated. ”It was very large so I would assume it was either big or low. There was no sound or anything. It was moving at a high rate of speed and was gone within a minute leaving a greenish-gray trail behind it.”

The witness is certain that the object was not a shooting star as he is an avid sky watcher. The witness also pointed out that it was a clear night with no clouds.

“After seeing this object in the sky my heart raced and I turned pale in the face.”

Witness quotes were edited for clarity.