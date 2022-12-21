Modesto, CA

California witness photographs teardrop-shaped hovering object

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40M1Qa_0jpRf2CW00
Cropped version of witness image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON).

A California witness at Modesto reported watching and photographing a bright, teardrop-shaped object hovering overhead at about 4:36 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

The witness was driving home from Balico to Modesto when the object was first noticed.

“I saw a bright, teardrop-shaped light hovering in the sky,” the reporting witness stated. "It looked like an upside-down light bulb.”

The witness said the object appeared hollow inside like a horseshoe and a cell phone was used to take pictures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NrryN_0jpRf2CW00
Cropped version of witness image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON).

“Although the cell phone image makes it look like it’s a teardrop, looking at it with your eyes you could see it was hollow inside.”

The witness made a second stop to take a photo. Then the witness drove another mile, pulled over to look at it again, and the object was gone.

Three images were included in the report, which was filed on December 19, 2022. Modesto is the largest city in and the county seat of Stanislaus County, CA, population 218,464. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to MUFON or to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

California Cases

California was rated number one in total U.S. UFO sightings for November 2022 with 47 cases filed, according to the MUFON December newsletter.

There were 126 round cases reported nationally in November 2022.

Historical Modesto

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ndqL0_0jpRf2CW00
City street lights.Photo byFilip MrozonUnsplash

A California witness at Modesto reported watching a chevron-shaped object flying close enough to ground level that city street lights reflected off of it at about 4 a.m. on August 17, 2006, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

The witness was in the backyard relaxing and admiring the stars that were very brilliant that night.

“Suddenly, a black shape zipped by, right in my line of vision,” the reporting witness stated. “I quickly turned my head and caught up with the shape. It might be described as a chevron shape with all corners rounded.”

The witness said the object was slightly reflective because orange light from the city's sodium street lights was flickering off the bottom of the craft. The object had no running lights of any and it was absolutely silent.

The object was moving quickly and was about to be obscured by a neighbor's two-story house so the witness quickly ran around to the front yard just in time to see the craft. At this point, the object executed an abrupt right-angle turn causing it from moving north to now moving west. Then about five seconds later, the object made another right-angle turn and moved back to a northerly course again.

The object was still close enough to the ground level that the reflections of street lights were still seen on the bottom area.

“I estimate that the ‘wingspan’ of the craft was no greater than 30 feet. I'm puzzled about why the right-angle turns made no noise as I've witnessed airplanes executing aerobatic maneuvers and the wings make a lot of racket when pulling tight turns sort of like a golf club makes during a hard swing.”

No images were included in the report, which was filed on August 17, 2006. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

