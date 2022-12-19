New York witness reports cloud-like object moving over Hudson River

The Hudson River. Photo by Wikimedia Commons.

A New York witness at New York City reported watching a cloud-like object moving over the Hudson River at about 6 p.m. on November 26, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

The witness and a friend first observed the object moving over the Hudson River near midtown Manhattan.

“The object blended perfectly with the surrounding skies if it wasn’t for a periodic but frequent shimmer of lightning moving horizontally through it, which is what caught my attention,” the reporting witness stated.

The object moved north over the Hudson River with steady speed seemingly at the same altitude.

The witness’s husband drove the witness and a friend southbound on West Side Highway between 60th and 50th Streets in Manhattan. The highway runs parallel to the Hudson River and both were passengers in the SUV with an unobstructed view of the sky above the Hudson River between Manhattan and Hoboken, New Jersey.

It was already fairly dark when the witness noticed an odd shimmer and movement in the object.

“It looked like a piece of sky was moving while some sort of electric current was going through it lighting it up with veins of lightning. This lighting was confined to a relatively small area and its direction was horizontal from left to right and vice versa.”

While the witness could not make out distinct edges, she thought that it was saucer-shaped. The object was moving at a steady speed away from them, moving north while they were moving south.

“In a matter of 20 to 30 seconds, it was out of our view.”

No images or videos were included in the report, which was filed on November 28, 2022. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to MUFON or to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

New York Cases

New York was rated seventh in total U.S. UFO sightings for November 2022 with 24 cases filed, according to the MUFON December newsletter. California topped the list at 47 cases each.

There were 18 cigar cases reported nationally in November 2022.

Historical New York

1939 New York World's Fair souvenir. Photo by Wikimedia Commons.

A New York witness at the World’s Fair recalled watching a lighted, cloud-shaped object as it hovered over an exhibition for 20 minutes at about 7 p.m. on April 30, 1939, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was standing at a gas jet exhibition when the object was first noticed and seemed to be a lighted, amorphous, cloud-like shape.

“At the regular evening music, fountain, light, gas jet exhibition a strange lighted shape suddenly appeared and hovered for 20 minutes over the crowd,” the reporting witness stated.

There were many in the crowd who also witnessed the event.

“Many people saw it and pointed, including me and my family. It made no noise that could be heard over the music and suddenly darted off straight up and disappeared into the star-lit, cloudless sky.”

The case was originally filed as April 18, 1933, and listed as the witness stating that the date was approximate. I have updated the case to April 30, 1939, as the New York World’s Fair ran from 1939 to 1940, and the opening day in 1939 was April 30.

“I still remember it vividly.”

The fair was divided into seven geographic or thematic zones. It was likely the witness was at the Community Interest Zone as they had displays that included the gas industry.

Witness quotes were edited for clarity.