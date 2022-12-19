Orlando, FL

Florida driver videotapes four silent triangle-shaped objects overhead at tree top level

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oGPq7_0jn6Kf6l00
Night driving.Photo byM. R.onUnsplash

A Florida witness in the Jacksonville and Orlando, Florida, area reported watching and photographing four, silent, triangle-shaped objects just above the tree top level at about 7:22 p.m. on December 3, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

The witness was driving home from visiting family in Florida when a group of four black triangles of various sizes was noticed in the sky.

“The first one was hovering over the highway, stationary with no sound,” the reporting witness stated. “The second was flying east over the highway. A little further, I see one fly over my car at about 50 feet higher than the treetop level. That is the one I caught on video.”

The witness said the fourth object was very large, bigger than a Boeing, and was stationary over the highway before beginning to fly northeast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CPvmH_0jn6Kf6l00
Still frame from witness video. The object is the two bright lights at the very top of the image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON).

The witness included one video in the report, which was filed on December 4, 2022. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to MUFON or to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Florida Cases

Florida was rated third in total U.S. UFO sightings for November 2022 with 36 cases filed, according to the MUFON December newsletter. California topped the list at 47 cases each.

There were 60 triangle cases reported nationally in November 2022.

Historical Jacksonville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10hwT1_0jn6Kf6l00
Park bench at night.Photo byRikin KatyalonUnsplash

A Florida witness at Jacksonville recalled watching a dark, disc-shaped object that moved close and landed at about 8 p.m. on October 15, 1951, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was a teenage cashier and was out for a walk with her sister, a PBX operator in her early twenties. They were looking up at the dark, starry sky, and walking through Brentwood Park facing south toward town.

The witness first noticed a circular patch of the sky which was totally black and devoid of stars. She pointed it out to her sister, who suggested it was probably a cloud.

The two began walking again, but the witness had the urge to look back at the spot again.

“I was struck by how much larger the black circle appeared and now it seemed to be moving very slowly and silently directly overhead,” the reporting witness stated. “It looked huge, low, as or lower than an airplane.”

The two then walked to a bench near the brick building where they lived. The temperature was so pleasant that they decided to sit outside for a while and talk. A full moon had risen and the night was now very bright. Soon, the two stood up to leave, but then they noticed something odd.

“About a block's distance south of us, in the shadow of several large trees, there sat an unlit, domed saucer, not much larger than a Volkswagen bus. It was sitting a couple of feet above the ground on what appeared to be slender rods. It didn't look tall enough for people to stand in.”

The witness quickly pointed out the object to her sister and the two began to see the object move.

“The left edge of the dull metallic gray craft began to move as if a separate portion of the rim was being raised. This was not hinged like a car's trunk; it moved more like a hydraulic awning.”

The witness’s sister grabbed her arm and they crept back into their building.

“The private screened porch was inset and we were afraid to go out on it for a look. The landing site was out of view from the windows inside the living room. To my knowledge, neither of us saw the saucer again.”

No images were included in the report, which was filed on April 26, 2005. The exact date of the experience is approximate. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

