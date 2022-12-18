Nevada witness says orange lights moved in formation

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FLn5S_0jn44khD00
Witness image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON).

A Nevada witness at Reno reported watching and photographing three, orange-colored, orbs moving in unison as they crossed the sky at about 8:48 a.m. on December 6, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

The witness was driving along McCarran by Easy Mile gas station when three floating orbs were noticed glowing in the sky.

“They moved in unison with one another and were floating together,” the reporting witness stated. “After three minutes two of the lights disappeared in front of me and then the third one followed about one minute later.”

The witness included two images and one video in the report, which was filed on December 6, 2022. The 20-second video does show the three objects remaining in a triangle formation as they move.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q4sLN_0jn44khD00
Still image from the witness video.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Reno is a city in and the county seat of Washoe County, NV, population 264,165. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to MUFON or to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Nevada Cases

Nevada was rated 22nd in total U.S. UFO sightings for November 2022 with nine cases filed, according to the MUFON December newsletter. Nevada shared the rating with Kansas and Minnesota. California topped the list at 47 cases each.

There were 76 sphere cases reported nationally in November 2022.

Historic Reno

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OopbS_0jn44khD00
Boy playing.Photo byJeremiah LawrenceonUnsplash

A Nevada witness at Reno recalled an encounter with a disc-shaped object at about 1 p.m. on June 14, 1964, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was approximately 9 years old at the time and lived below a place called Peavine Mountain. The day was beautiful with not a cloud in the sky. As the witness was playing outside in the yard, the object was first noticed along a range of hills.

“As I watched it, I noticed that it traveling extremely slow,” the reporting witness stated. “I thought to myself that this could not be a plane because it was moving too slow, and it could not be a helicopter because it made no noise.”

Then as the object moved closer, the witness noticed that it was shaped like a disc.

“What really made it seem so strange is that this saucer in the sky was luminous. It glowed like a light bulb in the sky.”

The witness sat in my yard and could not take his eyes off of this object. The object then approached a big hill and disappeared behind it.

“I looked to the other side of the hill to see if it was going to appear on the other side. All of sudden, I saw a huge silver streak go across the sky like this thing took off at a tremendous rate of speed. This was unlike anything I have ever witnessed before or since.”

The exact date of the sighting is approximate. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

