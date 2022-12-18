Nevada witness describes boomerang-shaped object moving over Lake Tahoe

Stateline, NV. Photo by Wikimedia Commons.

A Nevada witness at Stateline reported watching a large, silent, boomerang-shaped object moving over Lake Tahoe that appeared to be 500 feet wide at about 5:30 a.m. on December 18, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

The object appeared to be moving from the west to the southeast side of Lake Tahoe.

“It emitted no sound or light but reflected moonlight so I could see the size and shape,” the reporting witness stated.

The witness observed the craft for approximately one minute as it moved over South Lake Tahoe. It stopped and remained motionless for a few seconds approximately above Minden, NV.

The object then shot off at a much greater rate of speed directly west back across the southern part of Lake Tahoe. It appeared to be at a high altitude, but many times larger than a satellite or aircraft.

“When crossing the lake, it moved much slower than a satellite and it was many times bigger than a satellite or jet. My estimate is in the range of 500 feet wide. It had no lights but reflected moonlight and appeared to be metallic and boomerang-shaped.”

No images were included in the report, which was filed on December 18, 2022. Stateline is a town in Douglas County, NV, population 842. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to MUFON or to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Nevada Cases

Nevada was rated 22nd in total U.S. UFO sightings for November 2022 with nine cases filed, according to the MUFON December newsletter. Nevada shared the rating with Kansas and Minnesota. California topped the list at 47 cases each.

There were 14 boomerang cases reported nationally in November 2022.

Historical Nevada

Naval Air Station Fallon. Photo by Wikimedia Commons.

A Nevada witness at Naval Air Station Fallon recalled watching an oval-shaped object hovering over a nearby mountain during a day shift on September 15, 1959, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

The witness was an Air Force radar operator at Naval Air Station Fallon at the time. He was working the day shift on that day and was on the scope. He received a call by phone from the control tower that the Navy operated.

“They said that there was something hovering near the mountain to the west of us,” the reporting witness stated.

The mountain was about 35 to 40 miles away and appeared as a permanent echo on the scopes. The control tower wanted to know how high up the object was.

“The radar height finder was next to my scope. I measured its height at 4,000 to 5,000 feet. We reported this to the Navy ops.”

The witness then opened the barn-type doors located behind the plotting board that faced west.

“We took our binoculars and looked at a flying saucer. You should try to talk to other military radar operators.”

No images were included in the report, which was filed on October 25, 2002. Naval Air Station Fallon is the Navy’s top air-to-air and air-to-ground training facility. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.