Missing person’s documentary links UFO mystery in spine-tingling eyewitness detail

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DeZEv_0jmx3lNm00
Still frame from documentary.Photo byDavid Paulides.

Take a big step forward toward understanding the UFO mystery by watching a new documentary offering clues and evidence based on more than 20 years of field research behind missing people.

Enter David Paulides, longtime Missing 411 author, filmmaker, and researcher, who released his third documentary on December 15.

Missing 411: The UFO Connection is 97 minutes of pure adventure and edge-of-your-seat testimony revealing the story behind people who vanish in the wild without a trace. Viewers are introduced to the first good evidence of a link between UFOs and missing people.

Paulides’ Missing 411 book series has chronicled hundreds of cases of people who disappeared in highly rural areas like forests, plains, deserts, and regions with sparse populations. These cases offer no witnesses, very few clues, and an odd lack of evidence.

I reviewed one of these books here.

Paulides is a former police officer and a bestselling author who has tracked down case details and developed profile points that challenge standard investigation protocols.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tKJwO_0jmx3lNm00
Still frame from documentary showing David Paulides at work.Photo byDavid Paulides.

Some of these profile points include the fact that in 97 percent of missing person cases that meet his criteria, canines brought in cannot pick up a scent. Professional trackers cannot find tracks. And just as the person disappears or when a search begins, bad weather moves in. Victims are often found in areas that have been searched multiple times. They go missing near water, boulders, swamps, or bogs.

Skinwalker Ranch

Las Vegas-based network reporter-broadcaster George Knapp is first up to talk about similarities between Paulides’ work and his research with the now-famous Skinwalker Ranch in Utah. The paranormal activity at Skinwalker is best summed up as both playful and dangerous. Knapp was able to confirm that the U.S. government does indeed study paranormal activity. One federal agent told Knapp that they were interested in Paulides’ work. Knapp is the co-author with Dr. Colm A. Kelleher of the highly-rated book, Hunt for the Skinwalker, and appeared in the excellent Jeremy Kenyon Lockyer Corbell-directed documentary Hunt for the Skinwalker.

Vancouver Case

Missing outdoorsman, hunter, camper, and fisherman Ray Salmen from Vancouver is the first case in point. His truck and camper are discovered locked with his two dogs inside after he fails to return home. An extensive manhunt was done including an emergency response team that worked alongside area police. With people on the ground searching, they were assisted by canines, boats, ATVs, and air support.

Salmen was never found, but searchers did turn up folded clothes and a rifle under a log and his pistol in a nearby meadow.

Elk Abduction

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TEsJH_0jmx3lNm00
Still frame from documentary of Peter Davenport.Photo byDavid Paulides.

National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC) Director Peter Davenport is featured for background on a Washington state case involving a UFO and an elk herd.

Hispanic workers for a logging company were witness to a group of elk when a small, silent craft moved into the area and picked up one of the elk, and carried it away. The object was observed to be about five feet wide, seven feet long, and about 18 inches thick with a red and white stripe. There was a small space between the elk and the craft, but no discernible connection between them was seen such as a cable.

Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) San Jose Director Ruben Uriarte interviewed three of the witnesses who he believes were giving accurate descriptions. The men no longer wanted to go back to the area to work after the encounter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AxMZm_0jmx3lNm00
Still image from documentary of Ruben Uriarte.Photo byDavid Paulides.

Davenport also interviews three Idaho witnesses, all elk hunters, who were camping in a steep canyon with tall timber when their site was approached by a silent, triangle-shaped object the size of a football field that was shining light down to the ground level.

The men observed that the object had no seams, rivets, or joints, which matches longtime testimony from thousands of other witnesses of the triangle-shaped object.

Their observations included the fact that there was no exhaust and no smell on a calm night with no wind. The object then simply moved slowly away. The three hunters have never returned to the campsite.

Paulides notes another disappearance from the same area that occurred 53 years ago. The missing person was only recently discovered at the bottom of a boulder field in an area that had already been searched.

FBI Investigations

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jCNXT_0jmx3lNm00
Still frame from documentary of John DeSouza.Photo byDavid Paulides.

Paulides also brings in retired FBI Special Agent John DeSouza with 25 years of experience in the field who was able to verify they profiled similar cases. DeSouza personally believes that disappearances are the result of extraterrestrial beings stepping in from an adjacent universe or a parallel dimension.

DeSouza points out that many people go missing in such a short period of time that it is just not possible in our known physical world.

German Physicist

The case of missing German physicist Rainhard Kirchner is explored after he disappeared during a trip to Arizona. His rental truck was found on Navaho property, but he seemed to walk off with only a camera and a small pack into oblivion and was never found.

Local ranchers during this time testified to seeing unusual lights in the sky. And the rumor that Kirchner was abducted by aliens is in the official report.

Carl Higdon Incident

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u2f0b_0jmx3lNm00
Still frame from documentary of news story about Carl Higdon.Photo byDavid Paulides.

The most unusual case of oil driller and elk hunter Carl Higdon is explored after he went missing on October 25, 1974, in Medicine Bow, Wyoming.

Higdon noticed a group of five elk standing close to each other, except they weren’t moving. Then he soon noticed what appeared to be a glass cube floating in the air that you could peer directly through. The object was about seven feet by five feet.

Then a man-like being shows up with odd features and asks Higdon if he’s hungry. When he says he is, four pills float through the air toward him and he eats one. Instantly, he finds himself inside a craft with the five elk.

The witness is eventually returned, but only after the being explains that his people come to this region for elk, deer, and fish. It is implied that Higdon is going home once the being discovers he had a vasectomy.

Higdon passed several lie detector tests but was amazed when a doctor told him the tuberculosis spots on his lungs had cleared up.

Famed alien contactee researcher Dr. R. Leo Sprinkle from the University of Wyoming was part of the investigation.

Strittmater Disappearance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38wGJ7_0jmx3lNm00
Still frame from documentary showing a missing person poster about Mark Anthony Strittmater.Photo byDavid Paulides.

MUFON Wyoming State Director Richard Beckwith explores the disappearance of Mark Anthony Strittmater, 44, who went missing on October 19, 2019, from Medicine Bow.

This disappearance is strangely the same time of year as the Higdon missing case, but 25 years later. The victim was also an elk hunter with 15 years of experience as a big game hunter.

Bryce Martin was part of the search and rescue team at Saratoga, Wyoming, and participated in the extensive seven-day search for Strittmatter. He offers interesting case details.

Bad weather set in as the rescue teams searched and no tracks were ever found.

His girlfriend Kim Meese was able to tell investigators that he had seen a UFO in the same area and that it hovered and then followed him to the point that he was scared. She also pointed out that he had never had a vasectomy.

Charles Gustafson

Just east of this area 72-year-old elk hunter Charles Gustafson went missing in Medicine Bow on October 11, 2006. Retired Carbon County Sheriff Jerry Colson explains the intense search that included canines, foot patrols, and helicopters. The six-day search was hampered by bad weather.

Searchers did find Gustafson’s rifle and fanny pack, but the man was never found.

Terry Meador

Rock Springs, WY, teacher Terry Meador also went missing in an open desert area. The weeklong search turned up no evidence. The local sheriff explains that there is nowhere to hide in the area and is unfamiliar with any animal that would cart a body away.

Conclusions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xndEm_0jmx3lNm00
Still frame from documentary of David Paulides.Photo byDavid Paulides.

Paulides sums up his beautifully shot and well-engineered documentary discussing his 64 geographical clusters of missing people in the U.S. and points out a piece of the center of the country with no cases. The area is a natural aquifer that raises questions when you study underwater submerged vehicles in the study of UFOs.

Could this area be used as a way to move UFOs onto the surface without detection to conduct their mysterious work?

So was it an easier road with the third documentary for Paulides?

"It was the most difficult project of my life," Paulides said. "Instead of taking 14 months, it took three years. At times it felt like we were being led to the story even though that wasn't the path we originally took. Everything in this doc fell into place after we understood the journey. I've written about 1,500 missing people. In 97 percent of the cases, the canines brought to the scene never can find a scent, and trackers can't find tracks. This might explain why."

The Paulides documentary can be purchased at Amazon.com and enjoyed on your home screen. Check out his first documentary, Missing 411, and also his second documentary, Missing 411: The Hunted.

This work is highly recommended.

Comments / 3

Published by

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His “UFO Traffic Reports” published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel’s “Hangar 1: The UFO Files.”

Franklinville, NY
14989 followers

