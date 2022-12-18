Oregon witness can't identify strange blue light hovering over nearby trees

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BBozR_0jlaeuRR00
Oregon night.Photo byClint McKoyonUnsplash

An Oregon witness at Springfield reported watching and photographing a strange-looking blue light hovering behind nearby trees at about 9:44 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

The witness stepped outside onto a patio intending on locking the garage door for the night.

“I looked eastward and immediately saw a very strange, blue-colored light, hovering over and behind trees next to the McKenzie River,” the reporting witness stated. “It was raining out, so I knew that this object had to be below the cloud deck.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lPqVX_0jlaeuRR00
Cropped version of witness image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON)

The witness then snapped a couple of pictures with an iPhone 14 Pro Max in raw mode and then immediately went inside to grab a set of Luna Optics night vision binoculars. Returning to the patio, the witness attempted to turn the binoculars on but found the new batteries were dead. An auxiliary battery brick was then retrieved as an external battery source.

“I have been around aviation for my entire life and I knew this was not like anything I had ever seen.”

There is a large hospital immediately to the witness’s north with frequent life flight helicopters flying in and landing on the hospital roof. The witness believes that this was not a helicopter, and was not a drone, which is frequently seen flying over the river.

The local airport's weather data showed a cloud ceiling at 7,000 feet.

The witness included three images and two videos in the report, which was filed on December 11, 2022. The short video of the moon was taken to show that the wind and clouds were moving in the opposite direction of the object's movement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08cBRS_0jlaeuRR00
Frame from witness video showing wind direction.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON)

Springfield is a city in Lane County, OR, population 59,403. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to MUFON or to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Oregon Cases

Oregon was rated 12th in total U.S. UFO sightings for November 2022 with 15 cases filed, according to the MUFON December newsletter. California topped the list at 47 cases each.

There were 76 sphere cases reported nationally in November 2022.

Historical Oregon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15vbsC_0jlaeuRR00
Hide and seek.Photo byKsenia MakagonovaonUnsplash

An Oregon witness at Beaverton recalled an encounter with a bright orange, oblong-shaped object just 10 feet off of the ground at about 9 p.m. on August 15, 1955, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

It was a clear summer night with many stars visible when the witness was outside playing hide-and-seek with friends and siblings.

The group was in a field across the street from their homes when the object was first seen.

“Something caught my eye, high in the sky from the right, among the stars,” the reporting witness stated.

The object looked like a shooting star with the tail following behind. But within a second or two, the object was close by.

“It was a bright orange, oblong-shaped thing that was 100 feet in front of us and 10 feet off of the ground not making any sound. There were no blinking lights or windows. It was 50 feet wide and 10 feet in height.”

As the witness focused on the object, the tail caught up with the object and the object moved away.

“We’re talking about covering the horizon from right to left in seconds. My friend and I were so scared.”

Beaverton is a city in Washington County, OR, population 97,494. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

Published by

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His “UFO Traffic Reports” published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel’s “Hangar 1: The UFO Files.”

Franklinville, NY
14918 followers

