Ohio witness unable to determine what hovering object was

Frame from witness video. Photo by Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

An Ohio witness at Independence reported watching and photographing an object with an undefined shape at about 11:27 a.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

“I noticed an amorphous shape hovering in the sky while I was getting ready to park and go to school,” the reporting witness stated. “For how close it appeared, I should have been able to discern if it were a plane or a helicopter and identify wings, propellers, lights, recognizable flight path, color, etc.”

Cropped version of witness image. Photo by Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

The witness thought there should have been the sounds of propellers or jet engines but heard nothing. The witness then began photographing and videotaping the object in the hopes that it could be determined what it was.

“Later that evening I analyzed the footage and it didn’t make sense what I was seeing. As I broke it down frame-by-frame two things became evident. This was not a plane or a helicopter and it was using some sort of advanced camouflage or cloaking technology.”

The witness pointed out that there was always a power line between the camera and the object. But the power line became distorted in the image.

Cropped version of witness image. Photo by Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

The witness included four images and two videos in the report, which was filed on November 24, 2022. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to MUFON or to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Ohio Cases

Ohio was rated eighth in total U.S. UFO sightings for November 2022 with 20 cases filed, according to the MUFON December newsletter. California topped the list at 47 cases each.

There were 76 sphere cases reported nationally in November 2022.

Historical Ohio

Neighbor's backyard. Photo by Alvin Engler on Unsplash

An Ohio witness at Chargin Falls recalled an encounter with a hovering, rectangle-shaped object at about 9:28 p.m. on December 20, 2020, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

The witness stepped out a back door to have a cigarette and was looking at the sky around a neighbor’s home.

“I saw some lights over their backyard about 150 feet up,” the reporting witness stated. “There were six lights all the same size on it that formed a small triangle of lights in I guess the front underneath it and a larger triangle of lights toward the back of it.”

The witness said the object was just hovering over the neighbor’s backyard. An attempt was made with a cell phone to photograph the object, but despite there being lights on it, nothing shows up in the image.

“It emitted a really low hum like you get from a transformer. The cars going down the street made more noise than that. It hovered there for probably two-and-a-half minutes or so. Then it turned slowly toward the northeast and moved off real slow. Never saw it after moved past the trees.”

Witness quotes were edited for clarity.