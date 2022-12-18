California witness photographs hovering shiny object

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gc4s1_0jlMetZ200
Cropped version of witness image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON)

A California witness at Lancaster reported watching and photographing a shiny, round-shaped object hovering in the sky above at about 8:49 a.m. on December 13, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

The witness was waiting to watch the final flyover of the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) airplane.

“I observed a round, shiny object in the sky,” the reporting witness stated. “I managed to take a couple of pictures. The object hovered in the southeast direction and then moved slightly southwest when it disappeared as if it became cloaked.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qSaay_0jlMetZ200
Cropped version of witness image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON).

SOFIA was a joint project between NASA and the German Aerospace Center and acted as an airborne observatory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QBNAq_0jlMetZ200
SOFIA showing the German-built telescope.Photo byWikimedia Commons.

The witness included two images in the report, which was filed on December 13, 2022. Lancaster is a city in northern Los Angeles County, population 173,516. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to MUFON or to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

California Cases

California was rated number one in total U.S. UFO sightings for November 2022 with 47 cases filed, according to the MUFON December newsletter.

There were 126 round cases reported nationally in November 2022.

Historical California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FgzLE_0jlMetZ200
Condo swimming pool.Photo byChristian LambertonUnsplash

A California witness at Palm Springs recalled watching five, circular-shaped objects moving in formation that moved away at high speed at about 6:30 p.m. in July 1978, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness had just stepped out of the condominium complex pool and was drying off when the objects were first noticed. Looking west, the witness noticed five objects appearing and coming to a smooth stop, rigidly maintaining their formation.

“They were flying in a box formation - one at each corner and the fifth in the center,” the reporting witness stated. “Their altitude would have been between 2,000 and 3,000 feet. The objects were disk-shaped, 30-50 feet in diameter, and emitted a soft-white glow.”

As the witness watched, the objects underwent extreme acceleration, disappearing over the eastern horizon in seconds, while maintaining their formation. Then the witness looked back and another group of five objects appeared in the same formation.

“They came to a smooth halt, and then backed up, the way they had come. At no time did the objects turn in any way. They made no discernable sound.”

The witness later called the Edwards AFB PIO to report the incident and was told that they were helicopters on maneuver.

“At the time of the incident, I was 11 years old. I subsequently went on to join the USMC, where I served for six years. I have had an abiding interest in helicopters from a very young age and I have never seen any helicopter perform maneuvers that even remotely resemble what I saw that night.”

No images were included in the report, which was filed on October 29, 1998. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

