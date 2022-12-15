Kentucky witness says unknown sphere followed his car

Driving down country road. Photo by Harry Gillen on Unsplash

A Kentucky witness at Dry Ridge reported watching a low-flying sphere-shaped object that followed his car at about 9:40 p.m. on January 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was driving when a large, gold-colored, glowing sphere was first seen flying at a low altitude. The witness first thought he was looking at a star. He said his vision started to blur so he kept blinking his eyes and he slowed his car down.

“When I came to almost a complete stop while rolling down my window to get a better look, the object turned right at me and started getting lower while coming toward me fast. When it turned I saw the golden glow turn off and all I could see was a red and green light horizontally, still coming right to my car.”

The witness said the green light was on the left side and the red light was on the right. The object appeared to be about the width of an airplane.

“I quickly sped up as it started following my car. When I looked back again it had finally disappeared.”

No images were included in the room, which was filed on January 20, 2022. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON.

UFOs Chasing Cars

I have covered multiple cases of unknown objects following or apparently chasing cars, based on data from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) witness reporting database. The objects generally tend to be smaller in size like the size of a softball or basketball. These objects generally stay with the vehicle for short periods of time and then shoot away, causing no harm.

The following similar report is from my book, UFO Cases of Interest: 2018 Edition.

Triangle UFO follows Washington witness

Witness illustration. Photo by Mutual UFO Network (MUFON)

A Washington witness at Sunnyside reported a slow-moving, triangle-shaped object that followed his vehicle along a rural roadway, according to testimony in MUFONF Case 83989.

The witness had just gotten off work and was driving home at 10:50 p.m. on May 25, 2017, when the incident began.

The witness takes the back roads home and was on Factory Road outside of Sunnyside. After about three minutes or so of traveling down the road, the witness noticed an orange light near two red lights in a triangular pattern. The orange light was blinking.

The witness immediately thought the object was a Chinook helicopter.

“I found it strange how low it was to the ground and the lack of sound,” the reporting witness stated. “I also noticed it was traveling a bit fast to be a helicopter. It flew from south to north.”

The witness then thought that the object might be a drone.

The witness was traveling at 50 mph, though he was slowing down not wanting to get too close to the object. The object crossed the road in front of the witness and then the witness proceeded to pass it. Then an oncoming car passed the witness, and he made the decision to pull into a dirt driveway and turn around – making a U-turn. The witness quickly drove back and found the object right where he had left it.

The witness then slowed down in the middle of the road with no place to pull over.

“I simply stopped in the middle of the road – now able to see a mile in front of me and behind me. I was facing west with my back to the east. It seemed to stop flying south and began to fly west.”

The witness quickly reached for his smartphone and pulled up the camera app.

The witness began to record the object as it moved closer. Then he noticed a white light, much like a star starting to fly down from above it and near the object. The object then quickly stopped again and turned 90 degrees and flew south across the road again. Once it had done this, it began to fly west.

The object was then flying parallel to the road and began to make the witness afraid.

“Though it stopped and then began to fly northwest from its location towards me, I became overwhelmed with fear knowing this wasn't a plane or a helicopter. Having both my windows down, I would have heard something. I threw my phone in the passenger seat and began to speed off. As I began to pass it, I came as close as I ever was to the object.”

The witness described the object.

“It was a gray triangle, with three orange lights and one red, glowing light in the middle with two small, green lights near the rear. It was hovering. I am now driving back from where I had come from. Heading into Sunnyside on Factory Road. I reached a speed of 97 mph and quickly began to slow down. I felt safer near town, though, now that it was nearly 11 p.m. and no one would be around.”

Witness illustration. Photo by Mutual UFO Network (MUFON)

But that safe feeling quickly dissolved.

The witness turned left onto Handford Road, and before getting to Yakima Valley Highway, he turned left onto another road that was near a car dealership and stopped again to see if he could​ see the object. It was flying west again and was in the same light configuration as when he first saw it – with one blinking, orange light, and two red ones. He watched it fly for a short time before it began to fly southwest and he didn't want it to get too close again. He got back onto Handford Road and onto Yakima Valley Highway driving towards Grandview.

But once the witness arrived home and got out of his vehicle, he saw the craft again.

“It had followed me approximately six miles and was flying southeast, though, I did not turn and I watched it fly in that direction until it was out of sight. I thought about following it but didn't want to push my luck as I began to feel afraid again. When I reviewed the video I recorded, the object was not captured due to it being too dark outside, and had stopped recording without me pressing pause as I passed the object.”

Sunnyside is a city in Yakima County, Washington, population 15,858.

Washington MUFON State Director James Clarkson investigated and closed this case as an Unknown.

“I would point out this case was near the Hanford Nuclear Reservation,” Clarkson stated in his report. “Given the highly unusual shape and lighting configuration, and the lack of sound when the witness had parked his car with all of the windows down, I am classifying this case as a true UAV with a highly credible witness.”

Please remember that most UFO sightings can be explained as something natural or man-made. The above quotes were edited for clarity.