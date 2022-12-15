Illinois witness says bright lights 50 feet overhead were disc shaped

Looking through window into night sky. Photo by Edward Polo on Unsplash

An Illinois witness at New Lenox reported watching a disc-shaped object hovering about 50 feet overhead at about 8:37 p.m. on January 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was lying in bed and noticed bright white lights with some red lights hovering over the open space between the property’s backyard and a neighbor's backyard. The witness got out of bed and went to the window for a closer look.

“What looked like a UFO was hovering over open space between and behind our house," the reporting witness stated. "I called my husband to see it. He saw it as well. We watched until it flew up over our house and out of sight in about 30 to 40 seconds.”

The witness said the object appeared to have an aura or haze around it. No images were included in the report, which was filed on January 27, 2022. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON.

Illinois Cases

Illinois was rated 15th in total U.S. UFO sightings for November 2022 with 12 cases filed, according to the MUFON December newsletter. California topped the list at 47 cases each.

There were 36 disc cases reported nationally in November 2022.

Historical Illinois

An Illinois witness at Quincy recalled an encounter with a saucer-shaped object moving around the family farm at about 4:30 a.m. on May 6, 1954, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was six years old at the time and living on the rural family farm east of Quincy. The witness woke up at about 4:30 a.m. as his father had left the hallway light on and it was shining into his bedroom.

The witness’s father had gotten up early to go plow. As the witness lay in bed looking out the window, a saucer-shaped craft floated by his bedroom window going from south to north.

“It made no noise as the window was open,” the reporting witness stated. “It had red and white pulsating lights around the rim of the craft and a lighted dome on top.”

His father was at the fuel tank fueling the tractor and he also saw it.

“It was still dark outside, so when he started the tractor and turned on the lights, the thing took off northbound at a high rate of speed.”

Then another witness turned up. At about 6:30 a.m., a neighbor came by their house very excited and claimed he too had seen it and that it had landed in a field across from his house. He said there were three circular imprints in the spot where it landed.

The exact date of the incident is approximate. Quincy is a city in and the county seat of Adams County, IL, population 40,633. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.