Navassa, NC

North Carolina witness describes football-shaped object at tree line

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N7OBA_0jif6uBc00
Cropped version of witness illustration.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

A North Carolina witness at Navassa reported watching a football-shaped object about 25 feet in the air at about 10:30 p.m. on January 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness first thought he was looking at a bright light from a search helicopter. As it made its way behind the nearby tree line, the object dimmed its light.

“Looking at the craft head-on it would have appeared to look like a plus sign, but as it flew past and I was able to see its side profile and it appeared to take on a shape more similar to a nerf football,” the reporting witness stated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0paF55_0jif6uBc00
Cropped version of witness illustration.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

A car drove under the craft and the witness saw that they had hit their brakes, then revved their engine and sped off indicating that there was at least one more witness.

“The craft traveled at what seemed to be a relaxed pace was roughly 25 feet in the air, and was approximately two-and-a-half times the size of a Dodge Ram.”

The witness indicated that there were no lights on the object and it was silver in color.

The witness included two illustrations with the report, which was filed on January 20, 2022. Navassa is a town in Brunswick County, NC, population 1,505. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON.

North Carolina Cases

North Carolina was rated 16th in total U.S. UFO sightings for November 2022 with 11 cases filed, according to the MUFON December newsletter. North Carolina shared the rating with Arizona and Massachusetts. California topped the list at 47 cases each.

There were 76 sphere cases reported nationally in November 2022.

Historical North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QmTQ6_0jif6uBc00
Sled riding.Photo byKostiantyn LionUnsplash

A North Carolina witness at Winston-Salem recalled an encounter with a cigar-shaped object at about 9 p.m. on February 18, 1960, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness and a friend were out sled riding on a clear night with a full moon when the object was first observed moving north to south.

“It was a cigar-shaped object which had no wings, and no tail fins,” the reporting witness stated. “It was just shaped like a cigar. There were two green lights on one side and a blue light on the other side. Coming from the back of the cigar was a beam of white light that showed to the ground at a 45-degree angle.”

The witness observed that the beam was colored white and the same size all the way down, appearing like a laser beam, which was not in use at the time.

The witnesses reported what they saw to local media and were told commercial pilots had seen the same thing over the Mississippi River. A newspaper story followed that said the Air Force had reports on it and it was a piece of a rocket returning to earth.

The case was filed with NUFORC on January 20, 2022. Winston-Salem is a city in and the county seat of Forsyth County, NC, population 249,545. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

