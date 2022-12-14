Texas witness reports cigar-shaped objects in triangle formation

Cropped version of witness image. Photo by National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

A Texas witness at Avinger reported watching and photographing three silent, cigar-shaped objects at about 5:30 p.m. on January 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The reporting witness filed the case for a friend who was traveling westbound along U.S. 155 in Cass County about 10 miles east of Lake O’ the Pines reservoir.

The witness pulled over with his window down to take pictures. When he first spotted the objects, they were higher in the sky and moving in a loose triangular formation.

“They maintained the same cigar or cloud-like shape even when they moved,” the reporting witness stated. “They left the formation and made a somewhat straight line before moving off quickly to the southwest below the tree line horizon where he lost sight of them. There was no sound that could be heard.”

Cropped version of witness image. Photo by National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

The witness included two images in the report, which was filed on July 3, 2022. Avinger is a town in Cass County, TX, population 371. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON.

Texas Cases

Texas was rated second in total U.S. UFO sightings for November 2022 with 40 cases filed, according to the MUFON December newsletter. California topped the list at 47 cases each.

There were 18 cigar cases reported nationally in November 2022.

Historical Texas

Bedroom windows. Photo by mzoon ahmad on Unsplash

A Texas witness at Fort Worth recalled an encounter with three, disc-shaped objects hovering five feet from his bedroom window at about 8 p.m. on June 15, 1958, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was 8 years old at the time and had a second-floor bedroom with a double window facing east. As he climbed the stairs to his bedroom he was hearing a faint humming sound.

“As I looked out my window, hovering over my neighbor’s house, were three small flying saucers,” the reporting witness stated. “They were around five feet in diameter in a formation of a triangle, one in front and the other two behind the first. They were roughly five feet below my window seal and no more than 20 feet away.”

The witness said that there were no television shows in the 50s about UFOs and he hadn’t given the subject much thought.

He described the objects as being identical to each other, a saucer shape, with a two-foot dome no more than one foot high. The outer skin of the objects was described as looking like frosted glass and barley transparent. Around the edge of the objects was a six-inch blue ring, shaped like dominos side-by-side.

“In the middle of the dome was a pendulum that went counterclockwise around and around. It was easy to see passing under the frosted glass shell and the blue rings.”

The witness said the objects all made a humming noise as he watched. But he soon turned around and looked away from them for a minute. When he looked back, the objects were all gone.

The exact date of the sighting is approximate. The case was filed with NUFORC on March 7, 2011. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.