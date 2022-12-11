Maryland witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped object

Man looking out a window. Photo by Radu Florin on Unsplash

A Maryland witness at Grasonville reported watching a low-flying, triangle-shaped object slowly crossing the sky at about 3:27 a.m. on January 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness could not sleep as there were local wind gusts of 30 mph. The witness looked out a window and noticed the object.

“I look out of my window and witnessed a low-flying, large, triangle-shaped vessel with dim white lights on the corners and a blinking red light in the center,” the reporting witness stated.

The witness is a U.S. Coast Guard captain and thought it strange that the object could be flying at 500 feet in these wind conditions.

“I got closer to the window and watched it slowly fly by. The craft was coming from the north over the Chester River and continued to the south. I did not hear any sound from the craft.”

The witness description of lighting on a triangle-shaped craft is very common, according to data from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) witness reporting database. Thousands of witnesses from past decades report a white light at each of the three corners and a single red light centered underneath the object. A few cases also report the opposite where the three lights at each tip are red and the single light underneath is white.

For further study on triangle objects, author David Marler produced an excellent resource with his book, Triangular UFOs: An Estimate of the Situation.

Grasonville is in Queen Anne’s County, MD, population 2,193. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to MUFON.

Maryland Cases

Maryland was rated 28th in total U.S. UFO sightings for November 2022 with seven cases filed, according to the MUFON December newsletter. Maryland shared the rating with Utah. California topped the list at 47 cases each.

There were 60 triangle cases reported nationally in November 2022.

Historic Maryland

Historic rowhouse in Rodgers Forge. Photo by Wikimedia Commons.

A Maryland witness at Rodgers Forge reported watching a hovering, sphere-shaped object with a domed top and bottom at about 9 p.m. on June 9, 1964, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness stepped outside a friend’s house for some fresh air. The friend was hosting a Young Life meeting at their home on Hopkins Street in an upscale rowhouse.

“About 100 feet above me was a huge hovering craft with a capitol-shaped dome on top and the same shape on the bottom separated by a ring,” the reporting witness stated. “It hummed as the top dome spun in one direction and the bottom in another.”

The witness said that each half of the craft had rows of lighted windows. As the witness had no background in UFOs, he was unsure what he was looking at. Then he noticed one of his friends was just stepping outside too and he called to them and pointed out the object.

The second witness then acknowledged what he was seeing. The two stared at the object for about 30 seconds.

“It moved off at an astounding speed directly in front of us.”

Peter Davenport, the NUFORC Director, said the exact day in June 1964 is approximate.

Rodgers Forge is a national historic district southwest of Towson and is mostly a residential area. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.