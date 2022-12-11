Grasonville, MD

Maryland witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped object

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QBP7Y_0jf6rxQa00
Man looking out a window.Photo byRadu FlorinonUnsplash

A Maryland witness at Grasonville reported watching a low-flying, triangle-shaped object slowly crossing the sky at about 3:27 a.m. on January 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness could not sleep as there were local wind gusts of 30 mph. The witness looked out a window and noticed the object.

“I look out of my window and witnessed a low-flying, large, triangle-shaped vessel with dim white lights on the corners and a blinking red light in the center,” the reporting witness stated.

The witness is a U.S. Coast Guard captain and thought it strange that the object could be flying at 500 feet in these wind conditions.

“I got closer to the window and watched it slowly fly by. The craft was coming from the north over the Chester River and continued to the south. I did not hear any sound from the craft.”

The witness description of lighting on a triangle-shaped craft is very common, according to data from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) witness reporting database. Thousands of witnesses from past decades report a white light at each of the three corners and a single red light centered underneath the object. A few cases also report the opposite where the three lights at each tip are red and the single light underneath is white.

For further study on triangle objects, author David Marler produced an excellent resource with his book, Triangular UFOs: An Estimate of the Situation.

Grasonville is in Queen Anne’s County, MD, population 2,193. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to MUFON.

Maryland Cases

Maryland was rated 28th in total U.S. UFO sightings for November 2022 with seven cases filed, according to the MUFON December newsletter. Maryland shared the rating with Utah. California topped the list at 47 cases each.

There were 60 triangle cases reported nationally in November 2022.

Historic Maryland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33q5u7_0jf6rxQa00
Historic rowhouse in Rodgers Forge.Photo byWikimedia Commons.

A Maryland witness at Rodgers Forge reported watching a hovering, sphere-shaped object with a domed top and bottom at about 9 p.m. on June 9, 1964, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness stepped outside a friend’s house for some fresh air. The friend was hosting a Young Life meeting at their home on Hopkins Street in an upscale rowhouse.

“About 100 feet above me was a huge hovering craft with a capitol-shaped dome on top and the same shape on the bottom separated by a ring,” the reporting witness stated. “It hummed as the top dome spun in one direction and the bottom in another.”

The witness said that each half of the craft had rows of lighted windows. As the witness had no background in UFOs, he was unsure what he was looking at. Then he noticed one of his friends was just stepping outside too and he called to them and pointed out the object.

The second witness then acknowledged what he was seeing. The two stared at the object for about 30 seconds.

“It moved off at an astounding speed directly in front of us.”

Peter Davenport, the NUFORC Director, said the exact day in June 1964 is approximate.

Rodgers Forge is a national historic district southwest of Towson and is mostly a residential area. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# UFO# UAP# Maryland UFO# Triangle UFO# Low UFO

Comments / 29

Published by

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His “UFO Traffic Reports” published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel’s “Hangar 1: The UFO Files.”

Franklinville, NY
12353 followers

More from Roger Marsh

Kentucky State

Kentucky witness says unknown sphere followed his car

Driving down country road.Photo byHarry GillenonUnsplash. A Kentucky witness at Dry Ridge reported watching a low-flying sphere-shaped object that followed his car at about 9:40 p.m. on January 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
30 comments
New Lenox, IL

Illinois witness says bright lights 50 feet overhead were disc shaped

Looking through window into night sky.Photo byEdward PoloonUnsplash. An Illinois witness at New Lenox reported watching a disc-shaped object hovering about 50 feet overhead at about 8:37 p.m. on January 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
12 comments
Navassa, NC

North Carolina witness describes football-shaped object at tree line

Cropped version of witness illustration.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A North Carolina witness at Navassa reported watching a football-shaped object about 25 feet in the air at about 10:30 p.m. on January 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
22 comments
Texas State

Texas witness reports cigar-shaped objects in triangle formation

Cropped version of witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Texas witness at Avinger reported watching and photographing three silent, cigar-shaped objects at about 5:30 p.m. on January 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
34 comments

New York witness says two shape-changing objects looked 'alive'

A New York witness at Utica reported watching two shape-changing objects crossing over his backyard under 150 feet at about 8:30 p.m. on January 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
3 comments
California State

California witness describes object as huge X crossing sky

Person standing next to their RV.Photo byFabien RousselotonUnsplash. A California witness at Redwood Valley reported watching a large, X-shaped object crossing the sky at about 9:52 a.m. on October 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
13 comments
Sauk City, WI

Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappeared

Washington Street west of Water Street, Sauk City, WI.Photo byGoogle. A Wisconsin witness at Sauk City reported watching a cigar-shaped object hovering less than 60 feet in the air that flashed a light and disappeared at about 3 p.m. on January 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
12 comments
Oregon State

Oregon witness first saw triangle object hovering over neighbor's home

Man watching sky.Photo byРуслан ГамзалиевonUnsplash. An Oregon witness at Lapine reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object that was 600 feet away at about 9 p.m. on January 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
66 comments
Satellite Beach, FL

Florida witness describes silent orange light making course change

Cropped version of witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Florida witness at Satellite Beach reported watching and photographing a large orange ball that came in from the ocean and changed course and moved north at about 9:50 p.m. on January 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
40 comments
Montana State

Montana witness says animals 'spooked' after spheres crossed sky

Starry night.Photo byNick Dunlap on UnsplashonUnsplash. A Montana witness at Missoula reported watching five gray-colored, metallic-looking spheres that crossed the sky in a matter of seconds at about 10:28 p.m. on January 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
10 comments
Oregon State

Oregon witness says multiple objects overhead glowed and changed shape

Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Oregon witness at Eugene reported watching and photographing six objects seen only through a camera lens that glowed and changed shape at about 4:19 p.m. on January 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
97 comments
California State

California witness says orange object defied laws of physics

Cropped version of witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Visalia reported watching and photographing a silent, red-orange, spherical-shaped object moving in unusual ways at about 5:30 p.m. on January 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
29 comments
Texas State

Texas witness photographs unusual shapes in sky with flickering lights

Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Texas witness at Anna reported watching two unusual shapes in the sky with flickering lights at about 3:05 a.m. on January 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
158 comments
Memphis, TN

Commercial pilot over Tennessee reports slow moving donut-shaped object

Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A commercial pilot flying over Memphis, TN, reported watching a round, white-colored, donut-shaped object with a lighted moving object inside it at about 6:55 p.m. on January 31, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
157 comments
Moraine, OH

Ohio witness says disc-shaped object ejected smaller object

I-75 in Moraine, OH.Photo byGoogle. An Ohio witness at Moraine reported watching a bright, hovering, disc-shaped object that seemed to eject a smaller object that moved toward the ground level at about 9:20 p.m. on September 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
140 comments
Ohio State

Ohio night camera captures unknown objects and light

Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Ohio witness at Southington reported images captured on a night camera that appear to show an unknown object with lights at about 10 p.m. on May 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
21 comments
Huron, OH

Ohio witness illustrates disc-shaped object with blinking lights

Cropped version of witness illustration.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Ohio witness at Huron reported watching a hovering, disc-shaped object with an aura or haze around it at about 8:30 p.m. on July 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
40 comments
Lawrence, MA

Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overhead

Lawrence, MA.Photo byGoogle. A Massachusetts witness at Lawrence reported watching a silent, disc-shaped object with a blue light at about 5:52 a.m. on July 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
56 comments
Mondovi, WI

Wisconsin witness describes circle-shaped object maneuvering near tree top level

Mondovi, WI.Photo byGoogle. A Wisconsin witness at Mondovi reported watching a circle-shaped object maneuvering near the tree top level nearby at about 11:30 p.m. on September 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
41 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy