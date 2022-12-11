Montana witness says animals 'spooked' after spheres crossed sky

Starry night. Photo by Nick Dunlap on Unsplash on Unsplash

A Montana witness at Missoula reported watching five gray-colored, metallic-looking spheres that crossed the sky in a matter of seconds at about 10:28 p.m. on January 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness and a fiancé stepped outside of their business for a cigarette. The two operate an exotic animal rescue and live in an apartment at the rear of the business structure. As they were talking, they noticed the objects.

“I saw five gray, metallic-looking spheres flying very low above our business and off into the distance disappearing. When the spheres first appeared they were in an uneven triangle formation and then all switched positions, some overlapping others.”

The entire event lasted only about 20 seconds. The fiancé additionally saw a large flash in the sky afterward. The two considered that they had just seen drones or helicopters, but they pointed out that the objects made absolutely no noise and it was extra quiet when they went by.

“They didn’t have any lights and I got a clear shot from how low some dropped to when they split from the triangle formation. Some of our animals have been acting spooked or even just on edge since the incident occurred.”

The witness pointed out that their business building has no windows so the animals would not be able to see anything outside.

No images were included in the report, which was filed on January 3, 2022. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON.

Montana Cases

Montana was rated 40th in total U.S. UFO sightings for November 2022 with two cases filed, according to the MUFON December newsletter. Montana shared the rating with Vermont and Iowa. California topped the list at 47 cases each.

There were 76 sphere cases reported nationally in November 2022.

Historical Missoula

O'Brien Creek Road west of Big Flat Road, Missoula, MT. Photo by Google.

A Montana witness at Missoula reported watching a large, dark, triangle-shaped object crossing the sky at about 2:30 a.m. on October 29, 1992, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness could not sleep and went out for a walk along O'Brien Creek Road about three-quarters of a mile west of Big Flat Road on the west side of town.

The dark sky was overcast with wind from the west-northwest at approximately 25 to 30 mph with gusts and a temperature between 35 to 40 degrees. The topography was a narrow, lightly populated canyon with a two-lane dirt road serving residents. There is a high steep mountain on the southern side of the canyon, and it is less steep on the north side.

As the witness walked east he could see the lights of the town. He traveled about one-quarter of a mile from home and then turned around to walk home.

The witness mentioned that he felt strange as he reached his driveway where he stopped and looked west again for about 30 seconds.

Looking up, the witness said that he could barely detect that something was moving above him. Then he began to see colors.

“I saw an oval-shaped light in a kaleidoscope of colors moving slowly over me in an easterly direction,” the reporting witness stated. “The colors were moving around inside the oval, not rapidly, and not at a snail’s pace.”

But in a few seconds, the colors were gone and he could see a huge black triangular object moving over him heading east.

“The black on this object was blacker than the surrounding ambiance; therefore it did have shape and movement. It was dead silent as it moved and it covered more than the height of the canyon tops both north and south of me. Distance from the north and south tops I estimate to be over a quarter mile.”

Then the witness said the object was gone.

The witness returned to his home, took off his jacket, and noticed that his hands were beet red. He went into the bathroom and noticed that his face was beet red too. He then took a shower and went to bed.

The next day, a couple of his co-workers asked him how he got a sunburn. He decided not to tell them about his encounter the night before.

The witness said the redness faded a lot in one day and the day after it was completely gone.

No images were included in the report, which was filed on October 14, 2018. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.