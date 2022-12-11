Oregon witness says multiple objects overhead glowed and changed shape

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U34CR_0jdYWAvn00
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

An Oregon witness at Eugene reported watching and photographing six objects seen only through a camera lens that glowed and changed shape at about 4:19 p.m. on January 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“The objects that I saw were only visible through the camera but not to the naked eye,” the reporting witness stated. “They’re not orbs from light.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XJbWK_0jdYWAvn00
Cropped version of witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

The witness said the objects changed shape and sometimes were glowing.

“They appeared and disappeared back and forth. Sometimes they were blurry but I was able to capture a screenshot that shows all six of them clearly.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sy5RY_0jdYWAvn00
Cropped version of witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

The witness included five images in the report, which was filed on January 4, 2022. Eugene is the seat of Lane County, OR, population 179,887. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON.

Oregon Cases

Oregon was rated 12th in total U.S. UFO sightings for November 2022 with 15 cases filed, according to the MUFON December newsletter. California topped the list at 47 cases each.

There were 76 sphere cases reported nationally in November 2022.

Historical Eugene

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dpbkf_0jdYWAvn00
Eugene, OR.Photo byGoogle.

An Oregon farmer at Eugene reported encountering an oval-shaped object hovering over a cow shed at about 2 a.m. on July 15, 1976, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The account of what happened was covered by the local Eugene Register-Guard newspaper.

The farmer was awakened at 12:30 a.m. by his cows in a nearby shed. The witness investigated and found the cows restless but otherwise did not see anything and went back into his home to go back to sleep.

But then at about 2 a.m., the cows and dogs on the property began making a lot of noise.

The farmer then went to the back door and upon opening it was astounded to see a very large object, 80 feet in length, 40 feet wide, and 20 feet high. The object had a flat underside and a domed top with a row of brightly lit windows, or circular ports around the lower portion of the craft.

“The object was hovering above the cow shed and surrounding fence,” the reporting writer stated. “The farmer watched for about 30 minutes and then the craft glowing more intently began to rise silently, and then streaked upward into the dark, starlit sky.”

But the farmer had a witness. In the last few minutes, a pick-up driver had wondered what was going on over at the farm when he saw the lights from the highway. Upon approaching the farmer's driveway he realized the lights were a kind of craft.

The following morning, the farmer and the driver then visited the sheriff to report the incident. They were both ridiculed at first until the farmer became adamant and then the sheriff took down the report. The report was then forwarded to the Register-Guard.

Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# UFO# UAP# Oregon UFO# Low UFO# UFO Photo

Comments / 97

Published by

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His “UFO Traffic Reports” published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel’s “Hangar 1: The UFO Files.”

Franklinville, NY
12353 followers

More from Roger Marsh

Kentucky State

Kentucky witness says unknown sphere followed his car

Driving down country road.Photo byHarry GillenonUnsplash. A Kentucky witness at Dry Ridge reported watching a low-flying sphere-shaped object that followed his car at about 9:40 p.m. on January 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
33 comments
New Lenox, IL

Illinois witness says bright lights 50 feet overhead were disc shaped

Looking through window into night sky.Photo byEdward PoloonUnsplash. An Illinois witness at New Lenox reported watching a disc-shaped object hovering about 50 feet overhead at about 8:37 p.m. on January 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
13 comments
Navassa, NC

North Carolina witness describes football-shaped object at tree line

Cropped version of witness illustration.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A North Carolina witness at Navassa reported watching a football-shaped object about 25 feet in the air at about 10:30 p.m. on January 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
23 comments
Texas State

Texas witness reports cigar-shaped objects in triangle formation

Cropped version of witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Texas witness at Avinger reported watching and photographing three silent, cigar-shaped objects at about 5:30 p.m. on January 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
34 comments

New York witness says two shape-changing objects looked 'alive'

A New York witness at Utica reported watching two shape-changing objects crossing over his backyard under 150 feet at about 8:30 p.m. on January 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
3 comments
California State

California witness describes object as huge X crossing sky

Person standing next to their RV.Photo byFabien RousselotonUnsplash. A California witness at Redwood Valley reported watching a large, X-shaped object crossing the sky at about 9:52 a.m. on October 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
13 comments
Sauk City, WI

Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappeared

Washington Street west of Water Street, Sauk City, WI.Photo byGoogle. A Wisconsin witness at Sauk City reported watching a cigar-shaped object hovering less than 60 feet in the air that flashed a light and disappeared at about 3 p.m. on January 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
12 comments
Oregon State

Oregon witness first saw triangle object hovering over neighbor's home

Man watching sky.Photo byРуслан ГамзалиевonUnsplash. An Oregon witness at Lapine reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object that was 600 feet away at about 9 p.m. on January 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
66 comments
Satellite Beach, FL

Florida witness describes silent orange light making course change

Cropped version of witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Florida witness at Satellite Beach reported watching and photographing a large orange ball that came in from the ocean and changed course and moved north at about 9:50 p.m. on January 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
40 comments
Grasonville, MD

Maryland witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped object

Man looking out a window.Photo byRadu FlorinonUnsplash. A Maryland witness at Grasonville reported watching a low-flying, triangle-shaped object slowly crossing the sky at about 3:27 a.m. on January 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
29 comments
Montana State

Montana witness says animals 'spooked' after spheres crossed sky

Starry night.Photo byNick Dunlap on UnsplashonUnsplash. A Montana witness at Missoula reported watching five gray-colored, metallic-looking spheres that crossed the sky in a matter of seconds at about 10:28 p.m. on January 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
10 comments
California State

California witness says orange object defied laws of physics

Cropped version of witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Visalia reported watching and photographing a silent, red-orange, spherical-shaped object moving in unusual ways at about 5:30 p.m. on January 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
29 comments
Texas State

Texas witness photographs unusual shapes in sky with flickering lights

Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Texas witness at Anna reported watching two unusual shapes in the sky with flickering lights at about 3:05 a.m. on January 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
158 comments
Memphis, TN

Commercial pilot over Tennessee reports slow moving donut-shaped object

Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A commercial pilot flying over Memphis, TN, reported watching a round, white-colored, donut-shaped object with a lighted moving object inside it at about 6:55 p.m. on January 31, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
157 comments
Moraine, OH

Ohio witness says disc-shaped object ejected smaller object

I-75 in Moraine, OH.Photo byGoogle. An Ohio witness at Moraine reported watching a bright, hovering, disc-shaped object that seemed to eject a smaller object that moved toward the ground level at about 9:20 p.m. on September 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
140 comments
Ohio State

Ohio night camera captures unknown objects and light

Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Ohio witness at Southington reported images captured on a night camera that appear to show an unknown object with lights at about 10 p.m. on May 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
21 comments
Huron, OH

Ohio witness illustrates disc-shaped object with blinking lights

Cropped version of witness illustration.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Ohio witness at Huron reported watching a hovering, disc-shaped object with an aura or haze around it at about 8:30 p.m. on July 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
40 comments
Lawrence, MA

Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overhead

Lawrence, MA.Photo byGoogle. A Massachusetts witness at Lawrence reported watching a silent, disc-shaped object with a blue light at about 5:52 a.m. on July 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
56 comments
Mondovi, WI

Wisconsin witness describes circle-shaped object maneuvering near tree top level

Mondovi, WI.Photo byGoogle. A Wisconsin witness at Mondovi reported watching a circle-shaped object maneuvering near the tree top level nearby at about 11:30 p.m. on September 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
41 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy