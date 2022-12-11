Oregon witness says multiple objects overhead glowed and changed shape

Witness image. Photo by National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

An Oregon witness at Eugene reported watching and photographing six objects seen only through a camera lens that glowed and changed shape at about 4:19 p.m. on January 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“The objects that I saw were only visible through the camera but not to the naked eye,” the reporting witness stated. “They’re not orbs from light.”

Cropped version of witness image. Photo by National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

The witness said the objects changed shape and sometimes were glowing.

“They appeared and disappeared back and forth. Sometimes they were blurry but I was able to capture a screenshot that shows all six of them clearly.”

Cropped version of witness image. Photo by National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

The witness included five images in the report, which was filed on January 4, 2022. Eugene is the seat of Lane County, OR, population 179,887. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

Oregon Cases

Oregon was rated 12th in total U.S. UFO sightings for November 2022 with 15 cases filed, according to the MUFON December newsletter. California topped the list at 47 cases each.

There were 76 sphere cases reported nationally in November 2022.

Historical Eugene

Eugene, OR. Photo by Google.

An Oregon farmer at Eugene reported encountering an oval-shaped object hovering over a cow shed at about 2 a.m. on July 15, 1976, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The account of what happened was covered by the local Eugene Register-Guard newspaper.

The farmer was awakened at 12:30 a.m. by his cows in a nearby shed. The witness investigated and found the cows restless but otherwise did not see anything and went back into his home to go back to sleep.

But then at about 2 a.m., the cows and dogs on the property began making a lot of noise.

The farmer then went to the back door and upon opening it was astounded to see a very large object, 80 feet in length, 40 feet wide, and 20 feet high. The object had a flat underside and a domed top with a row of brightly lit windows, or circular ports around the lower portion of the craft.

“The object was hovering above the cow shed and surrounding fence,” the reporting writer stated. “The farmer watched for about 30 minutes and then the craft glowing more intently began to rise silently, and then streaked upward into the dark, starlit sky.”

But the farmer had a witness. In the last few minutes, a pick-up driver had wondered what was going on over at the farm when he saw the lights from the highway. Upon approaching the farmer's driveway he realized the lights were a kind of craft.

The following morning, the farmer and the driver then visited the sheriff to report the incident. They were both ridiculed at first until the farmer became adamant and then the sheriff took down the report. The report was then forwarded to the Register-Guard.

Witness quotes were edited for clarity.