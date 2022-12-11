California witness says orange object defied laws of physics

Cropped version of witness image. Photo by National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

A California witness at Visalia reported watching and photographing a silent, red-orange, spherical-shaped object moving in unusual ways at about 5:30 p.m. on January 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness said the object was observed by himself, his wife, and a child from their backyard and the front yard.

“This object not only moved in a way that no aircraft or pilot could possibly move, speed, direction, etc. but also made absolutely no sound at all.”

The witness said that their dog was barking heavily at it as well, which they found to be strange.

“After defying all laws of physics, it just disappeared.”

The object was observed between five and seven minutes. Three images were included in the report, which was filed on January 2, 2022.

Visalia is a city in San Joaquin Valley, CA, population 141,384. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON.

California Reports

California was rated number one in total U.S. UFO sightings for November 2022 with 47 cases filed, according to the MUFON December newsletter.

There were 76 sphere cases reported nationally in November 2022.

Historical Visalia

Visalia, CA. Photo by Google.

A California witness at Visalia reported watching a silent, low-flying, fireball-like object at about 3:30 a.m. on May 8, 2014, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was standing on her driveway talking on the phone when she first noticed a reddish, flare-like object slowly rising up into the sky in the northwest.

She first thought the object might be some kind of flare, but after observing it for approximately one minute, she ruled that out as there was no light trail of any kind and it actually appeared to be traveling.

“I then thought it might be some type of remote control plane until it began traveling southeast over my neighborhood.”

The witness observed that the object was moving very slowly, and much lower than an airplane’s altitude.

“It was completely silent. It was flickering an orange-red color, like a flame, but not in any flashing pattern.”

As the object moved directly overhead, the witness said it reminded her somewhat of a jellyfish, like a ball with a light inside.

“It was about four times larger than the brightest star in the sky. It rose a bit higher and then flickered out and disappeared.”

No images were included in the report, which was filed on May 8, 2014. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.