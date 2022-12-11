Texas witness photographs unusual shapes in sky with flickering lights

Witness image. Photo by National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

A Texas witness at Anna reported watching two unusual shapes in the sky with flickering lights at about 3:05 a.m. on January 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness stepped outside to smoke and noticed the two dark shapes above the clouds with light around them that was flicking.

“Two unusual shapes in the sky with lights flickering,” the reporting witness stated. “They were round and close together.”

The witness used her phone, her boyfriend’s phone, and a digital camera to photograph the objects.

“Was strange. No dogs barked. No sound from the direction of the lights. Wanted to go back inside but we watched it until it looked as if it flew away. First one and then the other.”

The witness included three images in the report, which was filed on January 8, 2022. Anna is a city in Collin County, TX, population 16,896. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON.

Texas Reports

Texas was rated second in total U.S. UFO sightings for November 2022 with 40 cases filed, according to the MUFON December newsletter. California topped the list at 47 cases each.

There were 126 circle cases reported nationally in November 2022.

Historical Texas

A Texas witness at Alice recalled a UFO encounter from March 15, 1946, when he saw a very loud, disc-shaped object at about 3:30 p.m., according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness left his school building after most of the other students were already gone. But stepping outside he immediately heard a strange sound.

“I heard a sound like an unmuffled outboard engine to my left or south,” the reporting witness stated. “I saw nothing, so I stepped down to the sidewalk for a better view. There were no vehicles on the street.”

The sound was coming toward the witness rapidly and he realized it was from above. The witness was standing under large trees, so he went out to the middle of the street where he could look straight up.

“A disc of dull metallic color came into view. It was traveling right up the street at approximately 100 mph. There was a 1,000-foot overcast and it was about 200 feet below that. I estimated it to be 40 feet in diameter. I could see no propeller, control surfaces or landing gear.”

As the object passed overhead, the noise got so loud that he put his hands over his ears, but that was not much help.

“I can now compare the noise to an unending stream of fifty-caliber rounds passing close by.”

At the time of the incident, the witness was 14 years old and had just started flying lessons.

The NUFORC Director, Peter Davenport, met with the witness in person. He is a former fighter (F-86) and bomber (B-25) pilot, and a former military officer, who has been assigned to the Pentagon.

“Our impression is that it would be extremely difficult to find a more reliable, credible, and convincing witness,” Davenport said.

Alice is a city in and the county seat of Jim Wells County, TX, population 19,104. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.