Ohio witness illustrates disc-shaped object with blinking lights

Cropped version of witness illustration. Photo by National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

An Ohio witness at Huron reported watching a hovering, disc-shaped object with an aura or haze around it at about 8:30 p.m. on July 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness first noticed the object hovering above. But when the witness began traveling northbound, the object slowly and silently drifted north-northeast and out of sight. The witness noted that there were lights on the object and there was an aura or haze around the object.

The object was seen for about 15 minutes by multiple witnesses.

“One witness claims she saw red and green blinking lights,” the reporting witness stated. “I believe they were a steady blue light and potentially white lights with red light circles blinking in a clockwise rotating fashion.”

The witness compared the lights to traffic lights.

“Also, there may have been a yellow hue to the air around the object. The band with lights covered most of the depth of the object and the rest seemed to be dark gray.”

The witness stated that the lights were very bright. One illustration was included in the report, which was filed on July 12, 2022.

Huron is a city in Erie County, OH, population 7,149. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON.

Ohio Cases

Ohio was rated 8th in total U.S. UFO sightings for November 2022 with 20 cases filed, according to the MUFON December newsletter. California topped the list at 47 cases each.

There were 36 disc cases reported nationally in November 2022.

Historical Ohio

Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Google.

An Ohio witness at Cincinnati reported watching a bronze-colored, disc-shaped object during a family picnic at about 3:29 p.m. on June 1, 1955, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness said the event occurred during a family picnic at a remote suburban location. The object was first seen as a deep bronze color with a glow about it.

The object first appeared to slowly approach from a distance and move toward their location. Then the object suddenly veered to its left and disappeared.

“The object was absolutely huge,” the reporting witness stated. “At no time did we feel threatened in any way. It was almost a protective feeling. We did not report the incident, but rather just took it in stride for some reason.”

The witness said they saw no evidence of a life form.

Peter Davenport, the NUFORC Director, said the date is approximate. Cincinnati is the county seat of Hamilton County, OH, population 2,256,884. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. No images were provided in the report, which was filed on June 14, 2003.