Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overhead

Lawrence, MA. Photo by Google.

A Massachusetts witness at Lawrence reported watching a silent, disc-shaped object with a blue light at about 5:52 a.m. on July 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was outside working out when the object was first noticed and thought to be a drone.

“I looked up above the trees and saw a disc-shaped drone,” the reporting witness stated. “But it’s way too big to be a drone and it’s a circle with no fans or propellers. And no sound.”

The witness stared at it for a few seconds and then saw the object turn on a blue light. At that moment, the object then shot away in the blink of an eye.

“No fire or rocket booster visible. I panicked. No way that just happened.”

The witness was not sure about how far away the object was.

“I would say probably not close enough to throw a rock at it but definitely close enough to fire at it with any Glock or AR.”

The witness said the color was silver or the special gray shade they use to paint Navy warships.

Lawrence is a city in Essex County, MA, population 89,143. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON.

Massachusetts Sightings

Massachusetts was rated 18th in total U.S. UFO sightings for November 2022 with 11 cases filed, according to the MUFON December newsletter. Massachusetts shared the rating with North Carolina and Arizona. California topped the list at 47 cases each.

There were 36 disc cases reported nationally in November 2022.

Historic Massachusetts

Haverhill, MA. Photo by Wikimedia Commons.

A Massachusetts witness at Haverhill recalled a strange encounter with an unknown object at about 3 p.m. on April 1, 1953, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The reporting witness said the story comes from his wife’s grandfather who he described as old school French Catholic with strong family values and ethics.

The two were having a discussion on a television program dealing with UFOs and the grandfather said that he had once seen one of these flying ships in the spring of 1953 when he and his friend were walking across a field in Haverhill.

“He stated that out of nowhere one of those ships that looked like a big glowing banana flew directly over them,” the reporting witness stated. “He stated that they had never seen anything like it and had no idea what it was. He stated that they watched it until it disappeared over a nearby hill.”

The two men were so freighted that they simply ran from the area.

“He is as straight a shooter as they come and his account was told with such conviction that I am convinced he saw something.”

Peter Davenport, the CUFORC Director, said the reporting witness indicated that the date is approximate. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.