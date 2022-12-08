Lawrence, MA

Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overhead

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ObkxE_0jaywsB600
Lawrence, MA.Photo byGoogle.

A Massachusetts witness at Lawrence reported watching a silent, disc-shaped object with a blue light at about 5:52 a.m. on July 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was outside working out when the object was first noticed and thought to be a drone.

“I looked up above the trees and saw a disc-shaped drone,” the reporting witness stated. “But it’s way too big to be a drone and it’s a circle with no fans or propellers. And no sound.”

The witness stared at it for a few seconds and then saw the object turn on a blue light. At that moment, the object then shot away in the blink of an eye.

“No fire or rocket booster visible. I panicked. No way that just happened.”

The witness was not sure about how far away the object was.

“I would say probably not close enough to throw a rock at it but definitely close enough to fire at it with any Glock or AR.”

The witness said the color was silver or the special gray shade they use to paint Navy warships.

Lawrence is a city in Essex County, MA, population 89,143. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON.

Massachusetts Sightings

Massachusetts was rated 18th in total U.S. UFO sightings for November 2022 with 11 cases filed, according to the MUFON December newsletter. Massachusetts shared the rating with North Carolina and Arizona. California topped the list at 47 cases each.

There were 36 disc cases reported nationally in November 2022.

Historic Massachusetts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=307knQ_0jaywsB600
Haverhill, MA.Photo byWikimedia Commons.

A Massachusetts witness at Haverhill recalled a strange encounter with an unknown object at about 3 p.m. on April 1, 1953, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The reporting witness said the story comes from his wife’s grandfather who he described as old school French Catholic with strong family values and ethics.

The two were having a discussion on a television program dealing with UFOs and the grandfather said that he had once seen one of these flying ships in the spring of 1953 when he and his friend were walking across a field in Haverhill.

“He stated that out of nowhere one of those ships that looked like a big glowing banana flew directly over them,” the reporting witness stated. “He stated that they had never seen anything like it and had no idea what it was. He stated that they watched it until it disappeared over a nearby hill.”

The two men were so freighted that they simply ran from the area.

“He is as straight a shooter as they come and his account was told with such conviction that I am convinced he saw something.”

Peter Davenport, the CUFORC Director, said the reporting witness indicated that the date is approximate. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# UFO# UAP# MA UFO# Disc UFO# Low UFO

Comments / 56

Published by

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His “UFO Traffic Reports” published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel’s “Hangar 1: The UFO Files.”

Franklinville, NY
11446 followers

More from Roger Marsh

Sauk City, WI

Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappeared

Washington Street west of Water Street, Sauk City, WI.Photo byGoogle. A Wisconsin witness at Sauk City reported watching a cigar-shaped object hovering less than 60 feet in the air that flashed a light and disappeared at about 3 p.m. on January 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
3 comments
Oregon State

Oregon witness first saw triangle object hovering over neighbor's home

Man watching sky.Photo byРуслан ГамзалиевonUnsplash. An Oregon witness at Lapine reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object that was 600 feet away at about 9 p.m. on January 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
2 comments
Satellite Beach, FL

Florida witness describes silent orange light making course change

Cropped version of witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Florida witness at Satellite Beach reported watching and photographing a large orange ball that came in from the ocean and changed course and moved north at about 9:50 p.m. on January 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
8 comments
Grasonville, MD

Maryland witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped object

Man looking out a window.Photo byRadu FlorinonUnsplash. A Maryland witness at Grasonville reported watching a low-flying, triangle-shaped object slowly crossing the sky at about 3:27 a.m. on January 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
24 comments
Montana State

Montana witness says animals 'spooked' after spheres crossed sky

Starry night.Photo byNick Dunlap on UnsplashonUnsplash. A Montana witness at Missoula reported watching five gray-colored, metallic-looking spheres that crossed the sky in a matter of seconds at about 10:28 p.m. on January 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
1 comments
Oregon State

Oregon witness says multiple objects overhead glowed and changed shape

Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Oregon witness at Eugene reported watching and photographing six objects seen only through a camera lens that glowed and changed shape at about 4:19 p.m. on January 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
71 comments
California State

California witness says orange object defied laws of physics

Cropped version of witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Visalia reported watching and photographing a silent, red-orange, spherical-shaped object moving in unusual ways at about 5:30 p.m. on January 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
18 comments
Texas State

Texas witness photographs unusual shapes in sky with flickering lights

Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Texas witness at Anna reported watching two unusual shapes in the sky with flickering lights at about 3:05 a.m. on January 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
120 comments
Memphis, TN

Commercial pilot over Tennessee reports slow moving donut-shaped object

Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A commercial pilot flying over Memphis, TN, reported watching a round, white-colored, donut-shaped object with a lighted moving object inside it at about 6:55 p.m. on January 31, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
150 comments
Moraine, OH

Ohio witness says disc-shaped object ejected smaller object

I-75 in Moraine, OH.Photo byGoogle. An Ohio witness at Moraine reported watching a bright, hovering, disc-shaped object that seemed to eject a smaller object that moved toward the ground level at about 9:20 p.m. on September 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
140 comments
Ohio State

Ohio night camera captures unknown objects and light

Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Ohio witness at Southington reported images captured on a night camera that appear to show an unknown object with lights at about 10 p.m. on May 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
21 comments
Huron, OH

Ohio witness illustrates disc-shaped object with blinking lights

Cropped version of witness illustration.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Ohio witness at Huron reported watching a hovering, disc-shaped object with an aura or haze around it at about 8:30 p.m. on July 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
33 comments
Mondovi, WI

Wisconsin witness describes circle-shaped object maneuvering near tree top level

Mondovi, WI.Photo byGoogle. A Wisconsin witness at Mondovi reported watching a circle-shaped object maneuvering near the tree top level nearby at about 11:30 p.m. on September 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
41 comments
Rocklin, CA

California witness describes low-flying oval object in night sky

Rocklin Chamber of Commerce, Rocklin, CA.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A California witness at Rocklin reported watching an oval-shaped object that moved and hovered and seemed to change shape at about 2:36 a.m. on September 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
11 comments
Utah State

Utah kids report rectangle-shaped object darting around sky

Cropped version of witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) Two Utah children at Price reported watching and photographing a rectangle-shaped object darting around the sky at about 7:10 p.m. on September 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
11 comments
Benson, AZ

Arizona witness reports fireballs shooting off nearby mountain

Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) UPDATE: At the date and time of the witness report, the city of Benson was having its 5th Annual Lantern Festival where thousands of Chinese lanterns were lifted off into the night sky at about 8 p.m.

Read full story
34 comments
Arkansas State

Arkansas witness describes hovering object as size of semi-truck headlight

Oak Grove, AR.Photo byGoogle. An Arkansas witness at Oak Grove reported watching a bright yellow light the size of a semi-truck’s headlight hovering just above the tree line at about 8:36 p.m. on September 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
71 comments
Kiawah Island, SC

South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphere

Kiawah Island, SC.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A South Carolina witness at Kiawah Island reported watching an orange-colored sphere hovering above them at about 8 p.m. on September 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
14 comments
Wrightsville Beach, NC

North Carolina witness describes two spheres hovering over beach

Wrightsville Beach, NC.Photo byGoogle. A North Carolina witness at Wrightsville Beach reported watching two sphere-shaped objects moving and hovering above the beach at about 8:30 p.m. on September 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
76 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy