Wisconsin witness describes circle-shaped object maneuvering near tree top level

Mondovi, WI. Photo by Google.

A Wisconsin witness at Mondovi reported watching a circle-shaped object maneuvering near the tree top level nearby at about 11:30 p.m. on September 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness first noticed light above nearby trees moving erratically.

“We watched the craft ascend and descend and fly circles around the treetop as it appeared to be looking for something,” the reporting witness stated.

The object had lights, but different colors and brightness. The witness did not elaborate on the light color.

But soon a plane flew overhead and the object appeared to react to it.

“The craft appeared to dim its lights and sink into the tree line. After the plane left the area, the craft came back into view and did a few more circles before just disappearing.”

Mondovi is a city in Buffalo County, WI, population 2,777. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON.

Wisconsin Cases

Wisconsin was rated 26th in total U.S. UFO sightings for November 2022 with eight cases filed, according to the MUFON December newsletter. Wisconsin shared the rating with Tennessee and Virginia. California topped the list at 47 cases each.

There were 126 circle cases reported nationally in November 2022.

Historic Wisconsin

A Wisconsin witness at Mondovi reported watching a large white light moving about 100 feet off the ground at about 3:35 a.m. on October 25, 2011, according to testimony in Case ID OKJBCMDE from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) witness reporting database.

The witness and her husband were driving at an area about four miles east of Durand where there is a long, wooded ridge that runs parallel to the highway about one-third to one-half mile north of the road.

“I saw a large, white light about 100 feet above in the woods,” the reporting witness stated. “It was about five times as large as what a yard night light would be at that distance.”

The witness watched the object for 30 to 45 seconds until some trees briefly blocked their view.

“When we could see it again, the large white light was gone and five smaller lights and two blue lights appeared in three diagonal lines spanning 100 feet into the woods and 300 feet up.”

The lights then disappeared from view. No images or videos were included in the report, which was filed on October 26, 2011.