California witness describes low-flying oval object in night sky

Rocklin Chamber of Commerce, Rocklin, CA. Photo by Wikimedia Commons.

A California witness at Rocklin reported watching an oval-shaped object that moved and hovered and seemed to change shape at about 2:36 a.m. on September 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was outside looking north when the object first came into view. It was described as a partially oval shape. The object was moving north to south toward the witness and then slowly began to turn to the east.

“The oval shape slowly drifted like fog into a long narrow rectangle,” the reporting witness stated. “It was well-defined with a bluish-white hue that encircled the entire rectangle. The bottom of that rectangle had a very pronounced blue hue glow to it more than the rest of the object.”

The witness said that near the top of the rectangle’s center there were three very pronounced lights, but these lights seemed a brighter white versus the rest of the craft.

“There were no colored lights. The weather was good and the sky was dark and cloudless. The event lasted less than two minutes.”

No images or videos were included in the report, which was filed on October 3, 2022. Rocklin is a city in Placer County, CA, population 56,974. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON.

California Cases

California was rated number one in total U.S. UFO sightings for November 2022 with 47 cases filed, according to the MUFON December newsletter.

There were 41 oval cases and 20 square or rectangle cases reported nationally in November 2022.

Historic Rocklin

Photo by Google.

A California witness at Rocklin reported watching a large black, triangle-shaped object with four lights hovering in the sky above at about 2 a.m. on July 20, 2015, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness walked outside and began watching what first appeared to be a distant star that was wobbling, but then noticed the triangle-shaped object.

“It was a large black object which had three bright lights shaped as a triangle with a red light in the middle and it was hovering for a couple of minutes directly north of us,” the reporting witness stated.

The witness said the object made little to no sound, which did not seem to make sense considering how big the lights were.

The object then moved directly overhead and seemed to pick up speed. The witness was not sure of the object’s altitude. A helicopter was then noticed that appeared to be tracking the triangle object as it moved in circles near where the object was seen.

“The craziest thing was how big the lights were on the triangular craft object and the red light directly in the middle. We are still not sure what we saw. We cannot explain it. We all agree we have never seen anything like this before.”

Witness quotes were edited for clarity.