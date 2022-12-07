Utah kids report rectangle-shaped object darting around sky

Cropped version of witness image. Photo by National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

Two Utah children at Price reported watching and photographing a rectangle-shaped object darting around the sky at about 7:10 p.m. on September 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

A parent of one of the witnesses filed the report with NUFORC saying the boys were riding bikes near a local church when the son’s friend first noticed the object and pointed it out in the sky.

“They were really excited, and chased on their bikes, trying to a good shot and trying to video,” the reporting witness stated.

The son stopped and called the parent to report what they were seeing and sent the parent a photo from their phone.

The parent asked both boys to make illustrations of how the object moved in the sky.

Witness illustration. Photo by National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

Cropped version of witness illustration. Photo by National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

“The friend recalled that it may have shifted color from dark purple to black. He doesn't think it made any sound but wasn't sure.”

An investigator would be very interested in wind speed and patterns to rule out the object simply being a piece of cardboard caught up in the sky. Two photos and two illustrations were included in the report, which was filed on September 7, 2022.

Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON.

Utah Sightings

Utah was rated 27th in total U.S. UFO sightings for November 2022 with seven cases filed, according to the MUFON December newsletter. Utah shared the rating with Maryland. California topped the list at 47 cases each.

There were 20 square or rectangle cases reported nationally in November 2022.

Historic Utah



A Utah witness at Salt Lake City reported watching a disc-shaped object hovering nearby at 100 feet off the ground at about 8:30 p.m. on June 15, 1967, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness and a sister and parents were in their vehicle waiting in line at a drive-in movie theater.

“We saw a saucer, metallic in color, hovering between us and the Wasatch Mountains,” the reporting witness stated. “It was approximately three blocks away and was approximately 100 feet from the ground. It hovered completely still in the air for 20 or 30 seconds.”

The witness said the object then moved north while continuing to be very close to the ground and below the horizon along the Wasatch front and was out of sight in a split second.

The object returned from the north along the same path and was out of sight in the south in a split second. The witness believes that everyone waiting in their cars at the Woodland Drive-In also saw it.

“It was very close and we all saw it clearly. My other sister and a friend of hers were sitting on the front porch of our home in Kearns at this time and also saw it. From our front yard, the whole Salt Lake Valley can be seen to the east. I have been told that over 200 people reported this sighting.”

Salt Lake City is the state capital and seat of Salt Lake County, UT, population 200,133. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.