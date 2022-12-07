Benson, AZ

Arizona witness reports fireballs shooting off nearby mountain

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IiEpG_0jZi9qLP00
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

UPDATE: At the date and time of the witness report, the city of Benson was having its 5th Annual Lantern Festival where thousands of Chinese lanterns were lifted off into the night sky at about 8 p.m.

An Arizona witness driving through Texas Canyon near Benson reported watching thousands of fireballs shooting off a nearby mountain at about 8 p.m. on September 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness and his family were driving through the Texas Canyon area when they watched what appeared to be an extremely large fire ahead. The witness was driving and said he was in high-speed traffic at the time.

“I have never seen anything like this,” the reporting witness stated. “As we got closer it was literally thousands of fireballs coming out of the mountain which looked to be a black portal in the mountain but with so many, it was glowing orange.”

The witness said the fireballs were orb-like but pulsating in color between orange to amber.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=370uiZ_0jZi9qLP00
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

“They were spread from all over the mountain and floating over both sides of the freeway and hanging not far above.”

While moving underneath the objects, the witness said there were strips of what looked like lightning bursts of different lengths and sizes. He said they were yellow, green, and purple.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bFxdX_0jZi9qLP00
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

The driver regrets not pulling over for a better observation. He did notice the other drivers were hesitant and curious as well, but no one acted in a way that may have caused an accident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qClTO_0jZi9qLP00
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

The witness included four images and one illustration in the report, which was filed on September 11, 2022. Benson is a city in Cochise County, AZ, population 5,105. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON.

Arizona Cases

Arizona was rated 17th in total U.S. UFO sightings for November 2022 with 11 cases filed, according to the MUFON December newsletter. Arizona shared the rating with North Carolina and Massachusetts. California topped the list at 47 cases each.

There were 15 fireball cases reported nationally in November 2022.

Historical Arizona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wFdRK_0jZi9qLP00
Arizona near the Mexican border.Photo byGoogle.

An Arizona witness driving from Tucson to Guaymas, Mexico, reported watching a hovering disc-shaped object at about 10 p.m. on May 15, 1966, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness and a friend were making the trip with the witness’s 3-year-old son asleep on the backseat. The friend was driving and pulled the car to the side of the road not far from the Mexican border. The driver wanted the witness to see what he was seeing.

“We got out of the car and there in the sky in front of us hovered a spaceship,” the reporting witness stated. “It was close enough to see what appeared to be windows encircling the middle section. Circling the middle section was also what looked like light blue and green colored vaporous lights swirling around the windows. The spaceship was shaped like two huge saucers placed together in a V shape and it moved slowly in a circular direction. We watched it for a while and then it just instantly vanished.”

The driver lived in the foothills of the Tucson Mountains and told the witness that he had often seen UFOs. The witness thought the object was part of a movie set. She tried to explain what she had seen to the Mexican border guards, but gave up after it appeared they did not understand her.

Peter Davenport, the NUFORC Director, said the date of the sighting is approximate. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# UFO# UAP# Arizona UFO# Fireball UFO# UFO Photo

Comments / 34

Published by

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His “UFO Traffic Reports” published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel’s “Hangar 1: The UFO Files.”

Franklinville, NY
10153 followers

More from Roger Marsh

Memphis, TN

Commercial pilot over Tennessee reports slow moving donut-shaped object

Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A commercial pilot flying over Memphis, TN, reported watching a round, white-colored, donut-shaped object with a lighted moving object inside it at about 6:55 p.m. on January 31, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
140 comments
Moraine, OH

Ohio witness says disc-shaped object ejected smaller object

I-75 in Moraine, OH.Photo byGoogle. An Ohio witness at Moraine reported watching a bright, hovering, disc-shaped object that seemed to eject a smaller object that moved toward the ground level at about 9:20 p.m. on September 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
141 comments
Ohio State

Ohio night camera captures unknown objects and light

Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Ohio witness at Southington reported images captured on a night camera that appear to show an unknown object with lights at about 10 p.m. on May 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
20 comments
Huron, OH

Ohio witness illustrates disc-shaped object with blinking lights

Cropped version of witness illustration.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Ohio witness at Huron reported watching a hovering, disc-shaped object with an aura or haze around it at about 8:30 p.m. on July 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
17 comments
Lawrence, MA

Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overhead

Lawrence, MA.Photo byGoogle. A Massachusetts witness at Lawrence reported watching a silent, disc-shaped object with a blue light at about 5:52 a.m. on July 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
56 comments
Mondovi, WI

Wisconsin witness describes circle-shaped object maneuvering near tree top level

Mondovi, WI.Photo byGoogle. A Wisconsin witness at Mondovi reported watching a circle-shaped object maneuvering near the tree top level nearby at about 11:30 p.m. on September 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
41 comments
Rocklin, CA

California witness describes low-flying oval object in night sky

Rocklin Chamber of Commerce, Rocklin, CA.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A California witness at Rocklin reported watching an oval-shaped object that moved and hovered and seemed to change shape at about 2:36 a.m. on September 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
11 comments
Utah State

Utah kids report rectangle-shaped object darting around sky

Cropped version of witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) Two Utah children at Price reported watching and photographing a rectangle-shaped object darting around the sky at about 7:10 p.m. on September 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
10 comments
Arkansas State

Arkansas witness describes hovering object as size of semi-truck headlight

Oak Grove, AR.Photo byGoogle. An Arkansas witness at Oak Grove reported watching a bright yellow light the size of a semi-truck’s headlight hovering just above the tree line at about 8:36 p.m. on September 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
66 comments
Kiawah Island, SC

South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphere

Kiawah Island, SC.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A South Carolina witness at Kiawah Island reported watching an orange-colored sphere hovering above them at about 8 p.m. on September 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
14 comments
Wrightsville Beach, NC

North Carolina witness describes two spheres hovering over beach

Wrightsville Beach, NC.Photo byGoogle. A North Carolina witness at Wrightsville Beach reported watching two sphere-shaped objects moving and hovering above the beach at about 8:30 p.m. on September 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
63 comments
Provo, UT

Utah witness says hovering sphere moved against strong winds

Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Utah witness at Provo reported watching a hovering sphere-shaped object less than 2,500 feet above at about 1:40 p.m. on September 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
13 comments
Wyoming State

Wyoming pilot reports unusual lights circling above near Cheyenne

Boeing 767.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Wyoming pilot near Cheyenne flying a Delta B767 reported three to four white lights circling above the jet at about 3:20 a.m. on September 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
12 comments
Camden, NJ

New Jersey couple questions orange lights moving northbound near Ben Franklin Bridge

Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A New Jersey witness at Camden reported watching a series of orange lights that at first seemed to form a triangle at about 7:50 p.m. on September 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
17 comments
California State

California witness says fast moving object was rectangle shaped

Sebastopol, CA.Photo byGoogle. A California witness at Sebastopol reported watching a rectangle-shaped object with a single line of lights running underneath that flashed in order at about 8:30 p.m. on September 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
97 comments
Delaware State

Delaware witness describes hovering white oval above nearby trees

Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Delaware witness at Georgetown reported watching a bright white, oval-shaped object that appeared to hover over nearby trees before disappearing at about 7:05 p.m. on February 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
25 comments

West Virginia low in UFO stats but rich in story history

Harrisville, WV.Photo byGoogle. Tracking 21st Century UFO cases and reading thousands of modern eyewitness reports, there is always a running theme in the back of my mind. The same situations and stories have been happening for many decades - and if you keep looking - as far back in time as recorded history goes.

Read full story
Washington State

Washington witness says orange objects were 30 feet over trees

Everett, WA.Photo byGoogle. A Washington witness at Everett reported watching two silent, round, orange-colored lights about 30 feet over nearby trees at about 8 p.m. on February 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
43 comments
San Antonio, TX

Texas motorcyclist reports diamond-shaped object hovering overhead

San Antonio, TX.Photo byWikipedia Commons. A Texas witness at San Antonio reported watching a diamond-shaped object hovering in the sunny sky above at about 5:15 p.m. on February 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
162 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy