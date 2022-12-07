Arizona witness reports fireballs shooting off nearby mountain

Witness image. Photo by National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

UPDATE: At the date and time of the witness report, the city of Benson was having its 5th Annual Lantern Festival where thousands of Chinese lanterns were lifted off into the night sky at about 8 p.m.

An Arizona witness driving through Texas Canyon near Benson reported watching thousands of fireballs shooting off a nearby mountain at about 8 p.m. on September 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness and his family were driving through the Texas Canyon area when they watched what appeared to be an extremely large fire ahead. The witness was driving and said he was in high-speed traffic at the time.

“I have never seen anything like this,” the reporting witness stated. “As we got closer it was literally thousands of fireballs coming out of the mountain which looked to be a black portal in the mountain but with so many, it was glowing orange.”

The witness said the fireballs were orb-like but pulsating in color between orange to amber.

“They were spread from all over the mountain and floating over both sides of the freeway and hanging not far above.”

While moving underneath the objects, the witness said there were strips of what looked like lightning bursts of different lengths and sizes. He said they were yellow, green, and purple.

The driver regrets not pulling over for a better observation. He did notice the other drivers were hesitant and curious as well, but no one acted in a way that may have caused an accident.

The witness included four images and one illustration in the report, which was filed on September 11, 2022. Benson is a city in Cochise County, AZ, population 5,105. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON.

Arizona Cases

Arizona was rated 17th in total U.S. UFO sightings for November 2022 with 11 cases filed, according to the MUFON December newsletter. Arizona shared the rating with North Carolina and Massachusetts. California topped the list at 47 cases each.

There were 15 fireball cases reported nationally in November 2022.

Historical Arizona

Arizona near the Mexican border. Photo by Google.

An Arizona witness driving from Tucson to Guaymas, Mexico, reported watching a hovering disc-shaped object at about 10 p.m. on May 15, 1966, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness and a friend were making the trip with the witness’s 3-year-old son asleep on the backseat. The friend was driving and pulled the car to the side of the road not far from the Mexican border. The driver wanted the witness to see what he was seeing.

“We got out of the car and there in the sky in front of us hovered a spaceship,” the reporting witness stated. “It was close enough to see what appeared to be windows encircling the middle section. Circling the middle section was also what looked like light blue and green colored vaporous lights swirling around the windows. The spaceship was shaped like two huge saucers placed together in a V shape and it moved slowly in a circular direction. We watched it for a while and then it just instantly vanished.”

The driver lived in the foothills of the Tucson Mountains and told the witness that he had often seen UFOs. The witness thought the object was part of a movie set. She tried to explain what she had seen to the Mexican border guards, but gave up after it appeared they did not understand her.

Peter Davenport, the NUFORC Director, said the date of the sighting is approximate. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.