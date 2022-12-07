Arkansas witness describes hovering object as size of semi-truck headlight

Oak Grove, AR. Photo by Google.

An Arkansas witness at Oak Grove reported watching a bright yellow light the size of a semi-truck’s headlight hovering just above the tree line at about 8:36 p.m. on September 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness said the light hovered for about two seconds before shooting straight up into the sky and disappearing.

“It was the size of a semi-truck's headlights that are on bright,” the reporting witness stated. "We stopped to look but there was no noise, no nothing. The light was just a yellow ball and we would've heard it if it was an airplane or anything cause we had the windows down and were driving 20 mph.”

The witness also noticed the local environment was unusually quiet.

“Also usually crickets and other insects are chirping throughout the night on that road, but there was literally nothing, not even the deer that patrol that road was out.”

No images or videos were included in the report, which was filed on September 11, 2022. Oak Grove is a town in Carroll County, AR, population 386. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON.

Sphere-shaped objects that shoot up from the ground level are commonly reported to the MUFON witness reporting database. I recently covered a case from Las Vegas in this report: Las Vegas witness reports basketball-size light shoot up from ground level.

Arkansas Reports

Arkansas was rated 20th in total U.S. UFO sightings for November 2022 with 10 cases filed, according to the MUFON December newsletter. Arkansas shared the rating with Oklahoma. California topped the list at 47 cases each.

There were 76 sphere cases reported nationally in November 2022.

Oak Grove Historical Reports

The MUFON database shows one other report from Oak Grove, a case that occurred July 21, 2019, as Case ID K62V1UAG.

The witness simply stated that a white, ring-shaped object was moving very slowly and was very high up. The edge of the object was red.

The object was seen for a minute and a half.

Historical Arkansas

Prairie Grove, AR. Photo by Google.

An Arkansas witness at Prairie Grove reported watching a disc-shaped object that hovered and moved around the area at about 5:30 p.m. on August 15, 1952, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness said the object flew slowly up Cove Creek Valley south of Prairie Grove below the horizon as viewed from Skylight Mountain. It maneuvered in a random but controlled fashion, both above and below the horizon, into and out of a storm cloud. It ranged in speed from a stop hover to making a five-mile circle in five seconds.

“The object appeared to be about 30 feet in diameter, solid, and silverish white,” the reporting witness stated. “Most of the maneuvers were between the towns of Lincoln and Prairie Grove. It eventually entered the storm cloud and did not re-emerge.”

At the time of the sighting, the witness was 13 years old. The other observer was a 45-year-old World War II air combat veteran. The reporting witness went on in life to complete a Navy career aboard carriers and air stations. Neither ever saw an aircraft like that again.

Prairie Grove is a city in Washington County, AR, population 4,380. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON.