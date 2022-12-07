Arkansas witness describes hovering object as size of semi-truck headlight

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=100WdD_0jZeq0yg00
Oak Grove, AR.Photo byGoogle.

An Arkansas witness at Oak Grove reported watching a bright yellow light the size of a semi-truck’s headlight hovering just above the tree line at about 8:36 p.m. on September 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness said the light hovered for about two seconds before shooting straight up into the sky and disappearing.

“It was the size of a semi-truck's headlights that are on bright,” the reporting witness stated. "We stopped to look but there was no noise, no nothing. The light was just a yellow ball and we would've heard it if it was an airplane or anything cause we had the windows down and were driving 20 mph.”

The witness also noticed the local environment was unusually quiet.

“Also usually crickets and other insects are chirping throughout the night on that road, but there was literally nothing, not even the deer that patrol that road was out.”

No images or videos were included in the report, which was filed on September 11, 2022. Oak Grove is a town in Carroll County, AR, population 386. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON.

Sphere-shaped objects that shoot up from the ground level are commonly reported to the MUFON witness reporting database. I recently covered a case from Las Vegas in this report: Las Vegas witness reports basketball-size light shoot up from ground level.

Arkansas Reports

Arkansas was rated 20th in total U.S. UFO sightings for November 2022 with 10 cases filed, according to the MUFON December newsletter. Arkansas shared the rating with Oklahoma. California topped the list at 47 cases each.

There were 76 sphere cases reported nationally in November 2022.

Oak Grove Historical Reports

The MUFON database shows one other report from Oak Grove, a case that occurred July 21, 2019, as Case ID K62V1UAG.

The witness simply stated that a white, ring-shaped object was moving very slowly and was very high up. The edge of the object was red.

The object was seen for a minute and a half.

Historical Arkansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FNnLZ_0jZeq0yg00
Prairie Grove, AR.Photo byGoogle.

An Arkansas witness at Prairie Grove reported watching a disc-shaped object that hovered and moved around the area at about 5:30 p.m. on August 15, 1952, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness said the object flew slowly up Cove Creek Valley south of Prairie Grove below the horizon as viewed from Skylight Mountain. It maneuvered in a random but controlled fashion, both above and below the horizon, into and out of a storm cloud. It ranged in speed from a stop hover to making a five-mile circle in five seconds.

“The object appeared to be about 30 feet in diameter, solid, and silverish white,” the reporting witness stated. “Most of the maneuvers were between the towns of Lincoln and Prairie Grove. It eventually entered the storm cloud and did not re-emerge.”

At the time of the sighting, the witness was 13 years old. The other observer was a 45-year-old World War II air combat veteran. The reporting witness went on in life to complete a Navy career aboard carriers and air stations. Neither ever saw an aircraft like that again.

Prairie Grove is a city in Washington County, AR, population 4,380. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# UFO# UAP# Arkansas UFO# Sphere UFO# Yellow UFO

Comments / 66

Published by

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His “UFO Traffic Reports” published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel’s “Hangar 1: The UFO Files.”

Franklinville, NY
10153 followers

More from Roger Marsh

Memphis, TN

Commercial pilot over Tennessee reports slow moving donut-shaped object

Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A commercial pilot flying over Memphis, TN, reported watching a round, white-colored, donut-shaped object with a lighted moving object inside it at about 6:55 p.m. on January 31, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
140 comments
Moraine, OH

Ohio witness says disc-shaped object ejected smaller object

I-75 in Moraine, OH.Photo byGoogle. An Ohio witness at Moraine reported watching a bright, hovering, disc-shaped object that seemed to eject a smaller object that moved toward the ground level at about 9:20 p.m. on September 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
141 comments
Ohio State

Ohio night camera captures unknown objects and light

Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Ohio witness at Southington reported images captured on a night camera that appear to show an unknown object with lights at about 10 p.m. on May 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
20 comments
Huron, OH

Ohio witness illustrates disc-shaped object with blinking lights

Cropped version of witness illustration.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Ohio witness at Huron reported watching a hovering, disc-shaped object with an aura or haze around it at about 8:30 p.m. on July 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
17 comments
Lawrence, MA

Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overhead

Lawrence, MA.Photo byGoogle. A Massachusetts witness at Lawrence reported watching a silent, disc-shaped object with a blue light at about 5:52 a.m. on July 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
56 comments
Mondovi, WI

Wisconsin witness describes circle-shaped object maneuvering near tree top level

Mondovi, WI.Photo byGoogle. A Wisconsin witness at Mondovi reported watching a circle-shaped object maneuvering near the tree top level nearby at about 11:30 p.m. on September 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
41 comments
Rocklin, CA

California witness describes low-flying oval object in night sky

Rocklin Chamber of Commerce, Rocklin, CA.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A California witness at Rocklin reported watching an oval-shaped object that moved and hovered and seemed to change shape at about 2:36 a.m. on September 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
11 comments
Utah State

Utah kids report rectangle-shaped object darting around sky

Cropped version of witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) Two Utah children at Price reported watching and photographing a rectangle-shaped object darting around the sky at about 7:10 p.m. on September 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
10 comments
Benson, AZ

Arizona witness reports fireballs shooting off nearby mountain

Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) UPDATE: At the date and time of the witness report, the city of Benson was having its 5th Annual Lantern Festival where thousands of Chinese lanterns were lifted off into the night sky at about 8 p.m.

Read full story
34 comments
Kiawah Island, SC

South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphere

Kiawah Island, SC.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A South Carolina witness at Kiawah Island reported watching an orange-colored sphere hovering above them at about 8 p.m. on September 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
14 comments
Wrightsville Beach, NC

North Carolina witness describes two spheres hovering over beach

Wrightsville Beach, NC.Photo byGoogle. A North Carolina witness at Wrightsville Beach reported watching two sphere-shaped objects moving and hovering above the beach at about 8:30 p.m. on September 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
63 comments
Provo, UT

Utah witness says hovering sphere moved against strong winds

Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Utah witness at Provo reported watching a hovering sphere-shaped object less than 2,500 feet above at about 1:40 p.m. on September 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
13 comments
Wyoming State

Wyoming pilot reports unusual lights circling above near Cheyenne

Boeing 767.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Wyoming pilot near Cheyenne flying a Delta B767 reported three to four white lights circling above the jet at about 3:20 a.m. on September 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
12 comments
Camden, NJ

New Jersey couple questions orange lights moving northbound near Ben Franklin Bridge

Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A New Jersey witness at Camden reported watching a series of orange lights that at first seemed to form a triangle at about 7:50 p.m. on September 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
17 comments
California State

California witness says fast moving object was rectangle shaped

Sebastopol, CA.Photo byGoogle. A California witness at Sebastopol reported watching a rectangle-shaped object with a single line of lights running underneath that flashed in order at about 8:30 p.m. on September 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
97 comments
Delaware State

Delaware witness describes hovering white oval above nearby trees

Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Delaware witness at Georgetown reported watching a bright white, oval-shaped object that appeared to hover over nearby trees before disappearing at about 7:05 p.m. on February 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
25 comments

West Virginia low in UFO stats but rich in story history

Harrisville, WV.Photo byGoogle. Tracking 21st Century UFO cases and reading thousands of modern eyewitness reports, there is always a running theme in the back of my mind. The same situations and stories have been happening for many decades - and if you keep looking - as far back in time as recorded history goes.

Read full story
Washington State

Washington witness says orange objects were 30 feet over trees

Everett, WA.Photo byGoogle. A Washington witness at Everett reported watching two silent, round, orange-colored lights about 30 feet over nearby trees at about 8 p.m. on February 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
43 comments
San Antonio, TX

Texas motorcyclist reports diamond-shaped object hovering overhead

San Antonio, TX.Photo byWikipedia Commons. A Texas witness at San Antonio reported watching a diamond-shaped object hovering in the sunny sky above at about 5:15 p.m. on February 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
162 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy