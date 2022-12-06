Kiawah Island, SC

South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphere

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dZEFQ_0jZViW1a00
Kiawah Island, SC.Photo byWikimedia Commons.

A South Carolina witness at Kiawah Island reported watching an orange-colored sphere hovering above them at about 8 p.m. on September 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness and her husband were walking the beach when they first observed the object. The object appeared to be moving, and at times, hovering in place. The witness said they took photos and video of the object.

Once off the beach and back at their vacation rental house, the witness searched the Internet and discovered news and video of a previous incident on Kiawah Island from December 31, 2018.

“The object appeared identical to the one we saw tonight,” the reporting witness stated.

The December 31, 2018, report was filed with NUFORC on January 2, 2019.

"To explain it better, imagine a bright orange medicine ball moving north-northeast at 25 mph about 150 feet high," the reporting witness stated. "Conditions were semi-clear with no wind at all."

The witness said that the object they saw changed color and shape while they watched it.

“It seemed the object we saw vaguely changed colors from red to orange to yellow to white. The object seemed to change shapes from three small closely connected spheres to one large sphere. Then it changed from a sphere to a more diamond-looking shape and then changed back to three small, close spheres and then back again into one large sphere multiple times while we observed it.”

The witness said that both she and her husband felt a need to observe the object. She said they felt transfixed by the object and it was difficult to stop staring at the object. The object also seemed to pulsate at times. It became brighter and dimmer at times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dL5Qy_0jZViW1a00
Cropped version of the witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

The witness included one image in the report, which was filed on September 15, 2022. Kiawah Island is a sea or barrier island and is primarily a private beach and golf resort. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON.

South Carolina Sightings

South Carolina was rated 30th in total U.S. UFO sightings for November 2022 with six cases filed, according to the MUFON December newsletter. South Carolina shared the rating with Connecticut, Maine, and Colorado. California topped the list at 47 cases each.

There were 76 sphere cases reported nationally in November 2022.

Historic South Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09V0A5_0jZViW1a00
Edgemoor, SC.Photo byGoogle.

A South Carolina witness at Edgemoor reported watching a circular-shaped object hovering over nearby railroad tracks at about 1 a.m. on June 1, 1967, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness and three friends were returning from Rock Hill to their homes in Edgemoor when they saw the object hovering over the Seaboard Railroad tracks.

“This was to our left and the craft was approximately 100 feet from us hovering at around 60 feet,” the reporting witness stated. “The craft was approximately 40 feet in diameter and had colored lights around the edges.”

The four pulled over into a closed gas station driveway and got out of the car.

“The craft made no noise as it proceeded to pass over us to our right. It then hovered over a local resident’s front yard and at this time it was approximately 100-plus feet from us. A cylinder of light came from the bottom of the craft as if taking samples from the yard.”

The witness observed that it seemed the light defied the laws of physics. He said you could see the bottom of the cylinder of light descend one-half way, then three-quarters down before reaching the earth. The light then ascended in the same manner and they watched as the craft vanished in thin air.

The witness also noted that during the entire episode, the object made no noise whatsoever. The group got back in their car and drove home. The witness said they were all in a state of terror.

Edgemoor is an unincorporated area in Chester County, NC. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# UFO# UAP# SC UFO# UFO Photo# Orange UFO

Comments / 14

Published by

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His “UFO Traffic Reports” published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel’s “Hangar 1: The UFO Files.”

Franklinville, NY
10153 followers

More from Roger Marsh

Memphis, TN

Commercial pilot over Tennessee reports slow moving donut-shaped object

Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A commercial pilot flying over Memphis, TN, reported watching a round, white-colored, donut-shaped object with a lighted moving object inside it at about 6:55 p.m. on January 31, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
140 comments
Moraine, OH

Ohio witness says disc-shaped object ejected smaller object

I-75 in Moraine, OH.Photo byGoogle. An Ohio witness at Moraine reported watching a bright, hovering, disc-shaped object that seemed to eject a smaller object that moved toward the ground level at about 9:20 p.m. on September 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
141 comments
Ohio State

Ohio night camera captures unknown objects and light

Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Ohio witness at Southington reported images captured on a night camera that appear to show an unknown object with lights at about 10 p.m. on May 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
20 comments
Huron, OH

Ohio witness illustrates disc-shaped object with blinking lights

Cropped version of witness illustration.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Ohio witness at Huron reported watching a hovering, disc-shaped object with an aura or haze around it at about 8:30 p.m. on July 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
17 comments
Lawrence, MA

Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overhead

Lawrence, MA.Photo byGoogle. A Massachusetts witness at Lawrence reported watching a silent, disc-shaped object with a blue light at about 5:52 a.m. on July 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
56 comments
Mondovi, WI

Wisconsin witness describes circle-shaped object maneuvering near tree top level

Mondovi, WI.Photo byGoogle. A Wisconsin witness at Mondovi reported watching a circle-shaped object maneuvering near the tree top level nearby at about 11:30 p.m. on September 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
41 comments
Rocklin, CA

California witness describes low-flying oval object in night sky

Rocklin Chamber of Commerce, Rocklin, CA.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A California witness at Rocklin reported watching an oval-shaped object that moved and hovered and seemed to change shape at about 2:36 a.m. on September 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
11 comments
Utah State

Utah kids report rectangle-shaped object darting around sky

Cropped version of witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) Two Utah children at Price reported watching and photographing a rectangle-shaped object darting around the sky at about 7:10 p.m. on September 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
10 comments
Benson, AZ

Arizona witness reports fireballs shooting off nearby mountain

Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) UPDATE: At the date and time of the witness report, the city of Benson was having its 5th Annual Lantern Festival where thousands of Chinese lanterns were lifted off into the night sky at about 8 p.m.

Read full story
34 comments
Arkansas State

Arkansas witness describes hovering object as size of semi-truck headlight

Oak Grove, AR.Photo byGoogle. An Arkansas witness at Oak Grove reported watching a bright yellow light the size of a semi-truck’s headlight hovering just above the tree line at about 8:36 p.m. on September 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
66 comments
Wrightsville Beach, NC

North Carolina witness describes two spheres hovering over beach

Wrightsville Beach, NC.Photo byGoogle. A North Carolina witness at Wrightsville Beach reported watching two sphere-shaped objects moving and hovering above the beach at about 8:30 p.m. on September 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
63 comments
Provo, UT

Utah witness says hovering sphere moved against strong winds

Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Utah witness at Provo reported watching a hovering sphere-shaped object less than 2,500 feet above at about 1:40 p.m. on September 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
13 comments
Wyoming State

Wyoming pilot reports unusual lights circling above near Cheyenne

Boeing 767.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Wyoming pilot near Cheyenne flying a Delta B767 reported three to four white lights circling above the jet at about 3:20 a.m. on September 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
12 comments
Camden, NJ

New Jersey couple questions orange lights moving northbound near Ben Franklin Bridge

Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A New Jersey witness at Camden reported watching a series of orange lights that at first seemed to form a triangle at about 7:50 p.m. on September 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
17 comments
California State

California witness says fast moving object was rectangle shaped

Sebastopol, CA.Photo byGoogle. A California witness at Sebastopol reported watching a rectangle-shaped object with a single line of lights running underneath that flashed in order at about 8:30 p.m. on September 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
97 comments
Delaware State

Delaware witness describes hovering white oval above nearby trees

Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Delaware witness at Georgetown reported watching a bright white, oval-shaped object that appeared to hover over nearby trees before disappearing at about 7:05 p.m. on February 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
25 comments

West Virginia low in UFO stats but rich in story history

Harrisville, WV.Photo byGoogle. Tracking 21st Century UFO cases and reading thousands of modern eyewitness reports, there is always a running theme in the back of my mind. The same situations and stories have been happening for many decades - and if you keep looking - as far back in time as recorded history goes.

Read full story
Washington State

Washington witness says orange objects were 30 feet over trees

Everett, WA.Photo byGoogle. A Washington witness at Everett reported watching two silent, round, orange-colored lights about 30 feet over nearby trees at about 8 p.m. on February 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
43 comments
San Antonio, TX

Texas motorcyclist reports diamond-shaped object hovering overhead

San Antonio, TX.Photo byWikipedia Commons. A Texas witness at San Antonio reported watching a diamond-shaped object hovering in the sunny sky above at about 5:15 p.m. on February 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
162 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy