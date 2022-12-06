South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphere

Kiawah Island, SC. Photo by Wikimedia Commons.

A South Carolina witness at Kiawah Island reported watching an orange-colored sphere hovering above them at about 8 p.m. on September 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness and her husband were walking the beach when they first observed the object. The object appeared to be moving, and at times, hovering in place. The witness said they took photos and video of the object.

Once off the beach and back at their vacation rental house, the witness searched the Internet and discovered news and video of a previous incident on Kiawah Island from December 31, 2018.

“The object appeared identical to the one we saw tonight,” the reporting witness stated.

The December 31, 2018, report was filed with NUFORC on January 2, 2019.

"To explain it better, imagine a bright orange medicine ball moving north-northeast at 25 mph about 150 feet high," the reporting witness stated. "Conditions were semi-clear with no wind at all."

The witness said that the object they saw changed color and shape while they watched it.

“It seemed the object we saw vaguely changed colors from red to orange to yellow to white. The object seemed to change shapes from three small closely connected spheres to one large sphere. Then it changed from a sphere to a more diamond-looking shape and then changed back to three small, close spheres and then back again into one large sphere multiple times while we observed it.”

The witness said that both she and her husband felt a need to observe the object. She said they felt transfixed by the object and it was difficult to stop staring at the object. The object also seemed to pulsate at times. It became brighter and dimmer at times.

Cropped version of the witness image. Photo by National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

The witness included one image in the report, which was filed on September 15, 2022. Kiawah Island is a sea or barrier island and is primarily a private beach and golf resort. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON.

South Carolina Sightings

South Carolina was rated 30th in total U.S. UFO sightings for November 2022 with six cases filed, according to the MUFON December newsletter. South Carolina shared the rating with Connecticut, Maine, and Colorado. California topped the list at 47 cases each.

There were 76 sphere cases reported nationally in November 2022.

Historic South Carolina

Edgemoor, SC. Photo by Google.

A South Carolina witness at Edgemoor reported watching a circular-shaped object hovering over nearby railroad tracks at about 1 a.m. on June 1, 1967, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness and three friends were returning from Rock Hill to their homes in Edgemoor when they saw the object hovering over the Seaboard Railroad tracks.

“This was to our left and the craft was approximately 100 feet from us hovering at around 60 feet,” the reporting witness stated. “The craft was approximately 40 feet in diameter and had colored lights around the edges.”

The four pulled over into a closed gas station driveway and got out of the car.

“The craft made no noise as it proceeded to pass over us to our right. It then hovered over a local resident’s front yard and at this time it was approximately 100-plus feet from us. A cylinder of light came from the bottom of the craft as if taking samples from the yard.”

The witness observed that it seemed the light defied the laws of physics. He said you could see the bottom of the cylinder of light descend one-half way, then three-quarters down before reaching the earth. The light then ascended in the same manner and they watched as the craft vanished in thin air.

The witness also noted that during the entire episode, the object made no noise whatsoever. The group got back in their car and drove home. The witness said they were all in a state of terror.

Edgemoor is an unincorporated area in Chester County, NC. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON.