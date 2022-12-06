North Carolina witness describes two spheres hovering over beach

Wrightsville Beach, NC. Photo by Google.

A North Carolina witness at Wrightsville Beach reported watching two sphere-shaped objects moving and hovering above the beach at about 8:30 p.m. on September 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness is a music producer and his wife is a teacher. The two drove to the beach for an evening of stargazing.

They rolled out a beach blanket, laid back and looked up at the stars, and shortly began to see some unusual activity in the sky.

“We saw two very silent unidentified crafts, neither of which made any engine sounds at all,” the reporting witness stated. “The first UFO was round like a mechanical wagon wheel, shining a white light, and hovering about a mile above the Atlantic Ocean. It would travel left, or weave right, and sometimes just hover in place.”

The witness said the second object looked like a round, red ball of light, that would intermittently flash a white light.

Cropped version of the witness image. Photo by National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

“So the appearance was a red and white flashing craft flying about 300 feet above the beach. In a matter of a few seconds, the second UFO was seen traveling due west along the coastline, exceeding speeds beyond 3,000 mph, and in a flash disappeared beyond the horizon.”

The witness said they took photos and videos of the objects. One image was included in the report, which was filed on September 16, 2022. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON.

North Carolina Cases

North Carolina was rated 16th in total U.S. UFO sightings for November 2022 with 11 cases filed, according to the MUFON December newsletter. North Carolina shared the rating with Arizona and Massachusetts. California topped the list at 47 cases each.

There were 76 sphere cases reported nationally in November 2022.

Historic North Carolina

Marion, NC. Photo by Google.

A North Carolina witness at Marion recalled an incident with a sphere-shaped object on June 1, 1967, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness, his brother, and two cousins were playing in his grandmother's backyard. The children were walking up the side of a steep hill when a small, brownish-colored sphere about the size of a ping-pong ball started flying around them.

“It floated or flew around each of our heads a few minutes while we tried to figure out what it was,” the reporting witness stated.

The witness said he looked up to see if anyone was in the tree above him as he thought someone was pulling a prank on them. The leaves had fallen off the tree so the branches were mostly bare. But he saw no one in the tree.

The children stood still while the sphere flew around them. They were all very curious. He said no one tried to touch or grab it.

“It was opaque and a medium to darkish brown. It made no sound. There were no lights or markings on it. There were no windows, either.”

The witness decided to run and tell his dad and uncle about the incident. The others followed. The sphere stayed with the children while they ran up the hill to the grandmother's house.

The witness’s father checked around the house and could not find the object. The witness is now a retired Deputy Sheriff.

“I have never seen the sphere again. Nor have I ever heard of anything quite like our experience.”

The witness said the date of the event is approximate. The case was filed with NUFORC on January 8, 2015.