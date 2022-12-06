Utah witness says hovering sphere moved against strong winds

Witness image. Photo by National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

A Utah witness at Provo reported watching a hovering sphere-shaped object less than 2,500 feet above at about 1:40 p.m. on September 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness and his spouse were sitting on a rocky bluff taking in the scenery when they happened to notice a bright, shiny object against the deep blue sky. They first thought the object was simply an airplane.

The witness put his thumb up directly under it and watched to see if the object went up or down or left or right of his thumb. The object did not move.

“It was hovering in place against ridiculously strong winds blowing from south to north,” the reporting witness stated. “I watched this strange, hovering behavior for approximately two to three minutes.”

The two continued to watch the object. Then it finally began to move.

“The object began to descend rapidly in a controlled manner down and to the left from south to north into the strong winds.”

The witness grabbed his wife’s phone and began recording.

Then another minute later, they saw the object hovering just above the treetops in front of the distant mountain. They said it was kind of fading in and out of visibility. Then it just disappeared.

“Poof. Gone.”

The witness included three images in the report, which was filed on September 18, 2022. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON.

Utah Reports

Utah was rated 27th in total U.S. UFO sightings for November 2022 with seven cases filed, according to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) December newsletter. Utah shared the rating with Maryland. California topped the list with 47 cases.

There were 76 sphere cases reported nationally in November 2022.

Historical Utah

A USAF pilot cadet flying near Dugway, UT, reported encountering a UFO while on a night instrument training flight on December 15, 1952, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The event reported was one of his last flying missions in either December 1952 or January 1953 and involved a night instrument flight check on a cross-country from Williams Field to Hill AFB, Utah, then to Nellis AFB, Nevada, and a return flight to Williams AFB at night. He was assigned an instructor pilot to conduct the check ride – but it was someone that he was not acquainted with.

The instrument check ride necessitated the use of a coated canvass hood to cloak off the rear cockpit that could be slid into place such that it blocked any reference to outside the cockpit or horizon, simulating flying in solid weather conditions. The witness said that this process is effective.

Just after takeoff from Hill AFB, he went under the hood and began flying the two-place T-33 up to altitude and down the airway to Las Vegas. He said this was not a difficult process and that the red lights of the instrument panel were the only lights in use, as other lights are damaging to night vision.

But as they proceeded down the airway at 30,000 feet passing by Wendover and Dugway, Utah Proving Ground, his cockpit began to brighten up as if his internal lights had been turned on. He asked the check pilot if he was turning up his white lights and the response was no but was told to come out from under the hood and look up to the right.

“I slid the hood forward and what I saw passing by was the reason that my cockpit had begun to brighten up—a massive, glowing airship shaped like a reddish fat cigar was passing by us about 2,000 feet above and a mile or so distant,” the reporting witness stated. “It had five distinct rows of what seemed like portholes or reddish-colored windows while the rear appeared to be a bit diffused. Its glowing appearance brightened up the area around it and the light penetrated the hood under which I had been flying. I estimate that it was as large as several battleships.”



They refueled and continued on home to Williams AFB, AZ. This was one of his final flights as an Aviation Cadet as he was shortly commissioned and got his wings.

Witness quotes were edited for clarity.