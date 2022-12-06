Wyoming pilot reports unusual lights circling above near Cheyenne

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IDBao_0jYFFbxF00
Boeing 767.Photo byWikimedia Commons.

A Wyoming pilot near Cheyenne flying a Delta B767 reported three to four white lights circling above the jet at about 3:20 a.m. on September 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The pilot reported that the lights were well above him and maneuvering in a very unusual way. Specifically, they were all flying in a large orbital pattern in the horizontal plane well above him. The pilot also said that there is no military use of airspace in the area, and there was no known satellite activity.

When the pilot was asked what he thought it could be - a satellite, other aircraft - civilian or military, he replied that it was nothing that he had ever seen before. The pilot stated that he has seen the Starlink satellite, and it was nothing like that. The specific location of the sighting was 45 miles from the Cheyenne VOR on the 065-degree radial.

No images were included in the report, which was filed on September 24, 2022. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON.

Wyoming Cases

Wyoming was rated 43rd in total U.S. UFO sightings for November 2022 with one case filed, according to the MUFON December newsletter. Wyoming shared the rating with North Dakota, Nebraska, and Rhode Island. California topped the list with 47 cases.

There were 76 sphere cases reported nationally in November 2022.

Historical Wyoming

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L1gqt_0jYFFbxF00
A static display of intercontinental ballistic missiles at the F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyo., front gate the evening of April 4, 2012.Photo byWikimedia Commons.

A Wyoming witness at the Francis E. Warren Air Force Base at Cheyenne reported watching a formation of eight unknown objects above the base at about 11 p.m. on April 15, 1966, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was working in security at a Minuteman Complex assigned to Francis E. Warren AFB. His Missile Combat Crew Commander (MCCC) asked the witness and his work partner to step outside and look straight up and report back to him.

The witness said that above them was a formation of eight objects. Their altitude was high enough to prevent any real description except their formation. When the witness reported back to the MCCC, he was told their findings were what he expected. He also told the witness that Cheyenne Mountain had just told him of eight UFOs over their location.

The witness stated that at a later date, he was told that Tinker AFB in Oklahoma City had eight UFOs reported over them the following night.

“The various sightings continued for almost a 30-day period,” the reporting witness stated. “At one time, we had a two-man security crew posted at one of our silos.”

When teams such as that were posted, they were equipped with a rather top-heavy vehicle. The witness said the vehicle was usually a 4x4 Dodge Power Wagon with a camper mounted. Because of this, when they were parked on the site, they would tie them down with guy wires to prevent them from being blown over.

“It was reported to me, a UFO hovered over the silo and over the team’s vehicle. It seems the vehicle began to shake as though it was being raised. The guy wires prevented any further movement.”

The witness said that during that 30-day period, ranchers were driving the sheriff of Laramie County a bit crazy. They were reporting UFOs and missing cattle.

Peter Davenport, the NUFORC Director, stated in the report that the time and date are approximate. The case was filed with NUFORC on June 4, 2004.

To read more about UFO sightings at U.S. military bases, I recommend researcher Robert Hastings’ book, UFOs and Nukes, which offers an extensive study with eyewitness statements.

Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON.

