San Antonio, TX

Texas motorcyclist reports diamond-shaped object hovering overhead

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10wKsJ_0jVa295s00
San Antonio, TX.Photo byWikipedia Commons.

A Texas witness at San Antonio reported watching a diamond-shaped object hovering in the sunny sky above at about 5:15 p.m. on February 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was riding a motorcycle when something caught his eye off to his left. The object looked like a mirror hanging in the sky. There appeared to be something in its own shadow - of the same material and close enough to be considered part of the same object.

The witness thought the actual shape of the object was peculiar.

"It could have been a trapezoid instead of a diamond or rhombus," the reporting witness stated. "It was so awkward that it didn't appear to have a defined top or bottom."

The witness noticed a shine off the mirrored surface.

The witness thought that the object was also slightly transparent. The part that seemed to be underneath the main or likely top portion of the object appeared to be in its shadow but was facing in the direction of the sun. It's almost like the light that was being reflected off the object was in direct contrast to what we know the sun to do - shine from one direction and create a shadow in the other direction.

The witness was driving a motorcycle and had to be careful.

Finally, the witness had to look down at the road to make sure he was still driving carefully. Then when he looked back up, the object was gone.

“It was there, then it wasn't."

The object appeared to be hanging over Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio.

No photos or videos were included in the report, which was filed on February 28, 2022.

San Antonio has a population of 1,434,625, and is the second most populated city in Texas. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON.

Texas Cases

Texas was rated third in total U.S. UFO sightings for October 2022 with 45 cases filed, according to the MUFON November newsletter. Florida and California topped the list at 65 cases each.

There were 14 diamond-shaped cases reported nationally in October 2022.

Diamond-shaped Objects

The following similar report of a diamond-shaped object is from my book, UFO Cases of Interest: 2019 Edition.

NY witness describes hovering diamond-shaped UFO

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EYPIP_0jVa295s00
Witness illustration.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON)

A New York witness at Woodstock reported watching a silent, diamond-shaped object, according to testimony in MUFON Case 95178.

The witness was driving home from work at about 4 a.m. on March 10, 2018.

The witness stopped his vehicle, turned off all the lights, rolled the window down, and watched it fly across the sky with Overlook Mountain to the north. It flew from west to east and made no sound. The object was described as a diamond shape with headlights at each point. The object had lights that blinked regularly like an airplane.

Investigator Notes

New York MUFON Chief Investigator Christopher DePerno closed this case as an Unknown Aerial Vehicle.

DePerno said the object was approximately 400 feet away from him and was approximately 300 feet or higher off the ground. The elevation was estimated to be about 70 degrees.

“The witness is the sole individual to this event," DePerno wrote in his report. "The witness, who is educated, can commutate well describing this event consistently. There are no commercial airports or military bases in the general vicinity that would give a reasonable explanation for this event. Based on the witness interview, pending further information on this event, I would say the witness is credible.”

Woodstock is a town in Ulster County, New York, population 5,884.

