Colorado witness reports electronics malfunction during UFO event

Witness map illustration showing the object's movement. Photo by National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

A Colorado witness at Durango reported noticing electronic malfunctions followed by a light source that “shot out in front” and moved northeast at about 1:53 a.m. on February 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was driving and singing along with the car radio when he suddenly felt weird and uneasy. The witness was making funny alien noises as he had just left a gathering where they were talking about aliens at a friend's game night.

“And all of my electronics stopped working in my car," the reporting witness stated. "The mechanical portion was working. I was still driving but my music stopped working - and my iPhone music disconnected from my car and my phone wasn’t letting me do anything. I have a screen on my dash for music. It started malfunctioning."

The down electronics lasted about one minute and he continued driving in silence. His devices would not turn back on.

Then the witness noticed the light.

“Just as I was about to go from 160 to turn left at the intersection where 160 and 550 meet, I was about to go through the stop light and it shot out in front of me from up in the sky behind my car with an aura and trail lights – no color, just light."

Route 160 at the Route 550 intersection, Durango, CO. Photo by Google.

The object was visible for only a few seconds but the small light trail behind it was visible longer and it was moving northeast. The object moved fast and maneuvered a little above the buildings. The witness could not see the whole shape of the object because it was just light, but with the light following it, it looked more like a round teardrop.

Durango is the county seat of La Plata County, CO, population 19,071. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON.

Colorado Cases

Colorado was rated 10th in total U.S. UFO sightings for October 2022 with 18 cases filed, according to the MUFON November newsletter. Florida and California topped the list at 65 cases each.

There were 88 sphere cases reported nationally in October 2022.

Historical Colorado Case

Rural area about eight miles south of Holyoke, CO. Photo by Google.

A Colorado witness at Holyoke recalled encountering an oval-shaped object and a uniformed human while checking on cattle at about 2 p.m. on February 15, 1931, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was 17 and riding a horse checking on cattle after a snowstorm about eight miles southwest of Holyoke. He went over a small hill and down to a draw that was about 25 to 30 feet deep. He was heading south and got to the middle of the draw.

“I looked up to the west and I saw an elongated, oval-shaped flying machine in the air," the reporting witness stated. "It was an aluminum color and had a door that was transparent like a glass opening. It looked like a doorway and a man appeared that looked human but was not as tall as a normal human. He looked down at me and he had a uniform on that was darker than he was.”

The witness looked away only momentarily.

The witness looked down because he was on a horse that stumbled quite a bit. When he looked up again, the object and strange man were gone.

NUFORC Director Peter Davenport spoke with the witness, who filed the report on June 7, 2004.

“Time and date are approximate, although the witness is almost certain the incident occurred in 1931,” Davenport stated in the report. “We spoke with the witness at length and he seemed to us to be exceptionally reliable and credible.”

Witness quotes were edited for clarity.