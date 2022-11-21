Wayne, NJ

New Jersey witness says disc UFO flew overhead

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pXiHz_0jJ0Zrzw00
Westbound Route 80, Wayne, NJ.Photo byCredit: Google

A New Jersey couple at Wayne reported watching a circular-shaped object moving overhead along westbound Route 80 that stopped midair and shot up and out of sight at about 12:15 a.m. on February 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“My wife and I were driving westbound along Route 80 in Wayne just after midnight,” the reporting witness stated. “Above us, traveling in the same direction but remarkably faster was a circular object.”

The witness described the object.

“This object had one bright red light at its center surrounded by a bright white ring of light. The object flew overhead quickly before stopping on a dime mid-air. The object then shot straight up out of sight even faster than it had been traveling parallel to the ground.”

Both witnesses were surprised at what they saw.

“My wife and I were both taken aback as we have never seen anything like this. I consider myself pretty open-minded but my wife is a huge skeptic and even she feels like what we saw was not any kind of technology known to the general public.”

Wayne is a township in Passaic County, NJ, population 54,717. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON.

New Jersey Cases

New Jersey was rated 22nd in total U.S. UFO sightings for October 2022 with 11 cases filed, according to the MUFON November newsletter. New Jersey shared the rating with Kentucky, Nevada, and Indiana. Florida and California topped the list at 65 cases each.

There were 78 disc cases reported nationally in October 2022.

Historical Wayne New Jersey Case

I recently covered a historical report where a New York City-based FBI agent recalled an experience he and his wife had in 1975 with a hovering disc-shaped object - New York FBI agent recalls 1975 disc UFO sighting.

Hovering UFOs

The following New Jersey report of a hovering triangle-shaped object is from my book, UFO Cases of Interest: 2019 Edition.

NJ witness says hovering triangle was ‘huge’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ldtox_0jJ0Zrzw00
Six Flags, Jackson Township, NJ.Photo byCredit: Google

A New Jersey witness at Jackson Township reported watching a large, hovering, triangular-shaped object with flashing lights at the tips of each point, according to testimony in MUFON Case 96033.

The witness was at Six Flags amusement park at 8:30 p.m. on October 30, 2018.

“I looked to the right and saw a huge, hovering object,” the witness stated.“At first, we thought it was a drone, blimp or satellite and then we realized how massive the object was. It was huge. It was large and dark black making no noise at all. It had flashing lights on the three tips of the triangle and a top part similar to a diamond shape. After watching for a minute or so trying to grasp what it was it slowly crept forward and then it was gone, and I couldn't see it anymore.”

Investigator Notes

New Jersey MUFON State Section Director Robert Spearing closed this case as an Unknown Aerial Vehicle.

“Used flightradar24.com to discern if any known objects were over Great Flags at 8:30 p.m.on October 30,” Spearing wrote in his report. “Nothing within 20 miles, 30 minutes before untill 30 minutes after. Flights avoid the area. All the earmarks of a traditional, low flying, slow flying, massive, black triangle.”

Jackson Township is a township in Ocean County, New Jersey, population 54,856.

