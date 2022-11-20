Arizona pilot reports nearby bright orb to air traffic control

An Arizona witness at Gila Bend reported watching and photographing a bright fireball-shaped light while flying at 7,500 feet at about 11:20 p.m. on February 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“While flying in a general aviation plane at approximately 7,500 feet, heading northeast from Yuma to Gila Bend (along V66) a bright fireball or orb appeared,” the reporting witness stated. “The light was estimated to be a mile or two away and approximately at the same altitude.

“The object appeared to be ascending and descending at random intervals of several hundred feet. The object appeared unaffected by the strong winds occurring that particular night. The object stayed the same relative distance and it was hard to determine if it was moving or stationary (horizontally).”

The object soon disappeared.

“After about 10 minutes, the object faded out like a candle being extinguished quickly. Air Traffic Control was notified by us of a possible converging traffic target and reported they had no other aircraft in the vicinity of 25 miles. The safety of the flight was not impacted.

“Notice the pictures were taken in total darkness (almost midnight). But the object was bright enough to give the camera light to see the desert and surrounding area. The moon was also out, which aided.”

Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON. The witness included two images in the report, which was filed on February 18, 2022.

Arizona Cases

Arizona was rated eighth in total U.S. UFO sightings for October 2022 with 20 cases filed, according to the MUFON November newsletter. Florida and California topped the list at 65 cases each.

There were 15 fireball cases and 88 sphere cases reported nationally in October 2022.