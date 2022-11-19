Arizona father-son report bright orb object maneuvering overhead and landing

Housing area near Carefree Highway and I-17. Photo by Credit: Google

An Arizona witness at Phoenix reported watching a silent, single, bright light that hovered and moved erratically before appearing to land nearby at about 1 a.m. on October 26, 2022, according to testimony in Case ID UJ9Y2ERD from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) witness reporting database.

Living north of the valley, the witness took his son and dogs outside and noticed the object to the west or southwest. The object first appeared as a single bright, white light, resembling a star in the sky, with no blinking or movement at the time.

The object sat low on the horizon and there was no sound as it appeared to hover. But then the object began to move from left to right, up, then down, and back again.

"The distances covered during these maneuvers were incredible," the reporting witness stated. "It would go from one place to another in a blink of an eye, and then seem to ‘buzz’ around in what I would describe as looking like a bee or insect flying around, dipping down, and then rebounding up, just to jump up again, then left, and right, and all over."

The two ruled out known objects and known aircraft as they watched for about 30 minutes until it moved sharply behind a neighbor's house and disappeared.

The witness thought that the object may have landed and was out of sight and went inside.

Object Returns - Or Second Object?

But about 30 or 40 minutes later, the witness looked out a front window and saw a similar object in the sky to the northeast. This object moved around the sky in the same way as the earlier object did.

"And this time, it was almost in a corkscrew fashion. This time, the object seemed to be passing through ‘clouds’ as it was spinning, corkscrewing, and ascending upwards into space."

The witness described the object as a solid white light that seemed to dim as it moved higher into the atmosphere.

The sighting occurred near Carefree Highway and I-17.

Phoenix is the capital of Arizona, population 1,608,139. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON.

Arizona Cases

Arizona was rated eighth in total U.S. UFO sightings for October 2022 with 20 cases filed, according to the MUFON November newsletter. Florida and California topped the list at 65 cases each.

There were 88 sphere cases reported nationally in October 2022.