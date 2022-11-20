Pennsylvania witness describes low-flying triangle in night sky

Cropped version of witness image. National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

A Pennsylvania witness at Smicksburg reported watching and photographing a low-flying, triangle-shaped object at about 6:33 p.m. on February 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“I was driving on 954 north out of Smicksburg,” the reporting witness stated. “We saw the lights in the sky coming towards us. When we got to 4018 McCormick Road, the craft flew over us.”

The witness decided to pull over and get out of the vehicle.

“I had gotten out of my car to take pictures and that’s when I realized it made almost no sound. It was very low and flying slowly. But once it got past us it speeded up and was gone.”

Smicksburg is a borough in Indiana County, PA, population 57. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON.

An investigator would obviously attempt to see if the object photographed might have been a drone. Most UFO reports share the fact that they almost always make no sound at all. No investigation notes were included in the report, which was filed on February 18, 2022.

Pennsylvania Reports

Pennsylvania was rated 16th in total U.S. UFO sightings for October 2022 with 15 cases filed, according to the MUFON November newsletter. Florida and California topped the list at 65 cases each.

There were 60 triangle cases reported nationally in October 2022.

Recent Pennsylvania Case

The witness was near Saylor's Market in Newville, PA. Credit: Google

A Pennsylvania witness at Newville reported watching a silent, fast-moving, triangle-shaped object at about 7:03 p.m. on October 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“I had just left the local grocery store, Saylor's Market, and was walking home,” the reporting witness stated. I had just checked my cell phone before leaving the parking lot to see the time was 6:p.m.

“I wanted to time my walk home. It was drizzling light rain and the sky was a pale gray color with lots of cloud cover. That was when I noticed an object which swiftly moved in the air above the road – Highway 641. It sort of slid through the sky with no audible noise I could detect.

“I would say that the lights on the object looked to be rows of lights that flowed from red to white to green very rapidly, similar to LED lights. They filled the entire triangle shape of the thing. The object was clearly below cloud cover and had a sharply triangular shape.

“I estimate the object to have been only several feet wide?”

Newville is a borough in Cumberland County, PA, population 1,326. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.