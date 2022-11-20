West Lafayette, IN

Indiana Dad spots silent triangle moving overhead

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K4kRF_0jGKeNkn00
South River Road, Lafayette, IN.Credit: Google

An Indiana witness at West Lafayette reported watching three large, white lights in a triangle formation at about 6 p.m. on February 14, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“I was a passenger in a car that my daughter was driving and heading from Granville Bridge to West Lafayette along the Wabash River when I looked out the window and saw above the tree line of the river three large, white lights in triangular formation about 200 feet up and about 200 feet apart from each other and they weren't moving.”

The witness said that the lights remained hovering as they drove past.

“They were visible between the tree limbs that didn't have leaves on. We didn't stop. My daughter couldn't see the lights from her seat as she was driving and couldn't see through the car roof. I know this area very well and there aren't any tall buildings built in this flood plain near where Wea Creek drains into the Wabash.”

The witness ruled out known aircraft.

“It wasn't an aircraft coming into land at the Purdue University Airport as this is an exit ramp where small craft take off and fly above the river as I've viewed them while kayaking in the river a couple years prior and their engine noise really messes up shooting a video.”

The witness said that the triangle of lights never broke formation.

“No other lights on the craft were visible, nor did the lights change color nor change from their round shape which I estimated to be about six feet in diameter. No engine sounds were detected above the sound of our own car engine or wind noise. I didn't see the outline of the craft as it was dark out.

“No one flies drones in this area nor could a drone carry lights that big. I was too amazed by the sighting to grab my camera and take some pictures or video. I'd never seen anything like this before and didn't know the history of whether this was alien or something our own special ops programs built. I didn't know if this type of craft ever caused mischief like abducting people, so we didn't stop to see what it was up to. I suspect it was monitoring the activity of the airport.”

West Lafayette is a city in Tippecanoe County, IN, population 44,595. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON.

Indiana Cases

Indiana was rated 21st in total U.S. UFO sightings for October 2022 with 11 cases filed, according to the MUFON November newsletter. Indiana shared the rating with Kentucky, Nevada, and New Jersey. Florida and California topped the list at 65 cases each.

There were 60 triangle cases reported nationally in October 2022.

Historical Indiana Case

The following similar report is from my book, UFO Cases of Interest: 2019 Edition.

UFO approaches 50 feet from Indiana witness

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27TEU8_0jGKeNkn00
Witness illustration.Credit: Mutual UFO Network (MUFON)

An Indiana witness at Michigan City reported watching a triangular-shaped UFO just 50 feet away, according to testimony in MUFON Case 98437.

The witness was walking down the pier on Lake Michigan on October 30, 2018.

“It was cloudy and when I made it to the lighthouse I was sitting and watched the craft come out of the mist about 50 feet from me,” the witness stated. “I was able to see the gray entity inside the craft. A beam of light hit me. I felt frozen and I could feel the energy in my head. I felt them taking everything I have learned. I could see myself in school learning. I could see everything I ever learned. I suddenly felt myself in a freeze as the light stopped. Suddenly the craft took off towards Chicago up in the air high. When it was by me it was only about 50 feet from me and about three feet from the water of lake Michigan. When it took off it headed high in the sky toward Chicago.

"I had dreams and sketched a picture of what I saw.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DRrXm_0jGKeNkn00
Witness illustration.Credit: Mutual UFO Network (MUFON)

Investigator Notes

Indiana MUFON Jeremy Efroymson closed this case as an Unknown Aerial Vehicle.

“Witness reiterated his statement and added detail,” Efroymson stated in his report. “Said he was frozen with fear. The ET telepathically communicated with him, replaying moments of his life while telling him ‘Everything is going to be okay.’ There was a cloudy mist or fog over the water. The craft appeared suddenly. At first, he saw just a bright light. He could see a gray alien in the cockpit, operating a see-through control panel. The craft slowly backed up and then took off toward Chicago. The lights went out one at a time. The craft was 50 feet away and five feet over the waves. It was chevron-shaped. Forty feet in front, 60 on the sides, and 120 feet in the back.

“The witness was definitely scared by what he saw. He had a close-up look at the craft and its occupant, a ‘gray alien.’ He also provided a detailed sketch of the chevron-shaped craft and of the hand of the occupant.”

Michigan City is a city in LaPorte County, Indiana, population 31,479

# UFO# UAP# Indiana UFO# Triangle UFO# Low UFO

