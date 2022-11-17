California witness spots low-flying rectangular-shaped object with bright lights

Witness image. Photo by National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

A California witness at Los Angeles reported watching and photographing a silent, low-flying, rectangle-shaped object at about 4:39 a.m. on February 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness said the object flew in from the southeast heading northeast. The object was first seen from a distance.

“For 30 seconds or so, my view was obstructed. When it came into view, it was probably only a quarter-mile away low-flying with absolutely no sound. It was a rectangle like about as big as a commercial jet airliner. And then behind it was two more lights and some type of a part of aircraft I don’t know."

The witness has a photograph of the object and is unsure exactly what it is.

There were many airplanes in the sky at the same time moving to both Burbank and Van Nuys airports, and the witness believes the object was moving in the flight path of the Burbank Airport. Investigators have proven in past research that airliners are often mistaken as unknown objects. The pictured object appears to resemble the shape of a helicopter, but the witness reported no sound.

Most UFO reports, according to the MUFON database, state that the object emitted no sound.

California Cases

California was rated the state with the most number of UFO sightings for October 2022 with 65 cases filed, according to the MUFON November newsletter. California shares the rating with Florida which also had 65 October cases.

Rectangle or Square-Shaped Objects

The square or rectangle shape is a less-reported UFO shape, according to data from the MUFON witness reporting database. There were 23 square or rectangle objects reported in October 2022, as compared to 60 triangle cases, according to the MUFON November newsletter.

Rectangle Coverage

The following rectangle report is from my book, UFO Cases of Interest: 2019 Edition.

California witness reports large ‘invisible ship’

Sonora, CA. Photo by Credit: Google

A California witness at Sonora reported watching a large, "invisible" ship, according to testimony in MUFON Case 95599.

The event occurred at 5 p.m. on October 15, 2018. The witness stepped outside at 4 p.m. for a telephone call. Eventually, the witness heard a rumble in the sky.

"I started to look around and then whoosh - right over my head - I felt this ship go right over me with such a force. It wasn’t a normal jet noise. It was completely invisible. Again, there were no clouds. I ran around the corner where my family was, and they were all completely freaked out. We heard two loud gunshots after that."

Please keep in mind that investigators will look at all witness testimony in search of identifying a craft. The gunshots here may not have been related. Witnesses are encouraged, though, to report anything they feel might be related.

Investigator Notes

California MUFON Assistant State Director Devlin Rugne closed this case as Unknown Aerial Vehicle.

“What she and her family experienced, was nothing conventional,” Rugne stated in her report. “I am closing this out as an Unknown Aerial Vehicle (UAV) because some kind of invisible craft flew over their house at a low altitude that created a whoosh sound and pressure.”

Sonora is the county seat of Tuolumne County, California, population 4,903.