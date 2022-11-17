California witness spots low-flying rectangular-shaped object with bright lights

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BUwWy_0jEyxCAD00
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

A California witness at Los Angeles reported watching and photographing a silent, low-flying, rectangle-shaped object at about 4:39 a.m. on February 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness said the object flew in from the southeast heading northeast. The object was first seen from a distance.

“For 30 seconds or so, my view was obstructed. When it came into view, it was probably only a quarter-mile away low-flying with absolutely no sound. It was a rectangle like about as big as a commercial jet airliner. And then behind it was two more lights and some type of a part of aircraft I don’t know."

The witness has a photograph of the object and is unsure exactly what it is.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eOPZS_0jEyxCAD00
Cropped version of witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

There were many airplanes in the sky at the same time moving to both Burbank and Van Nuys airports, and the witness believes the object was moving in the flight path of the Burbank Airport. Investigators have proven in past research that airliners are often mistaken as unknown objects. The pictured object appears to resemble the shape of a helicopter, but the witness reported no sound.

Most UFO reports, according to the MUFON database, state that the object emitted no sound.

Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON.

California Cases

California was rated the state with the most number of UFO sightings for October 2022 with 65 cases filed, according to the MUFON November newsletter. California shares the rating with Florida which also had 65 October cases.

Rectangle or Square-Shaped Objects

The square or rectangle shape is a less-reported UFO shape, according to data from the MUFON witness reporting database. There were 23 square or rectangle objects reported in October 2022, as compared to 60 triangle cases, according to the MUFON November newsletter.

Rectangle Coverage

The following rectangle report is from my book, UFO Cases of Interest: 2019 Edition.

California witness reports large ‘invisible ship’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m3Mat_0jEyxCAD00
Sonora, CA.Photo byCredit: Google

A California witness at Sonora reported watching a large, "invisible" ship, according to testimony in MUFON Case 95599.

The event occurred at 5 p.m. on October 15, 2018. The witness stepped outside at 4 p.m. for a telephone call. Eventually, the witness heard a rumble in the sky.

"I started to look around and then whoosh - right over my head - I felt this ship go right over me with such a force. It wasn’t a normal jet noise. It was completely invisible. Again, there were no clouds. I ran around the corner where my family was, and they were all completely freaked out. We heard two loud gunshots after that."

Please keep in mind that investigators will look at all witness testimony in search of identifying a craft. The gunshots here may not have been related. Witnesses are encouraged, though, to report anything they feel might be related.

Investigator Notes

California MUFON Assistant State Director Devlin Rugne closed this case as Unknown Aerial Vehicle.

“What she and her family experienced, was nothing conventional,” Rugne stated in her report. “I am closing this out as an Unknown Aerial Vehicle (UAV) because some kind of invisible craft flew over their house at a low altitude that created a whoosh sound and pressure.”

Sonora is the county seat of Tuolumne County, California, population 4,903.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# UFO# UAP# UFO Photo# California UFO# Low UFO

Comments / 176

Published by

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His “UFO Traffic Reports” published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel’s “Hangar 1: The UFO Files.”

Franklinville, NY
31K followers

More from Roger Marsh

Oklahoma State

Oklahoma witness says circular-shaped object hovered over nearby mountain top

An Oklahoma witness at Big Cedar reported watching a circular-shaped object hovering about 1,000 feet over a nearby mountaintop at 2:01 a.m. on April 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
36 comments
Texas State

Texas witness spots triangle-shaped objects sitting stationary in sky

A Texas witness at Waco reported watching triangle-shaped objects sitting stationary in the sky at 2 p.m. on April 3, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
9 comments
Idaho State

Idaho witness reports three round objects in triangle formation

An Idaho witness at Nampa reported watching three round, silver-colored objects in a triangle formation at 8:23 a.m. on April 3, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
15 comments
Maryland State

Maryland witness describes bright circular object spinning counterclockwise

A Maryland witness at Ljamsville reported watching a bright, circular-shaped object at 11 p.m. on April 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
7 comments
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts witness describes stationary disc-shaped objects

A Massachusetts witness at Tewksbury reported watching a bright, circle-shaped object that sat stationary in the sky and then quickly moved east at 10:35 p.m. on April 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
12 comments

North Carolina witness photographs hovering ‘stars’ at tree line

A North Carolina witness at Sherrills Ford reported watching and photographing four “stars” hovering above the tree line at 6:39 a.m. on April 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
10 comments
Kingsport, TN

Tennessee witness describes silent triangle-shaped object

A Tennessee witness at Kingsport reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object moving east to west at 12:16 a.m. on April 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
12 comments
California State

California witness describes multiple round lighted objects hovering overhead

A California witness at Salton City reported watching 13 bright, amber-colored, lighted objects moving overhead at 10 p.m. on March 30, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
29 comments
Littleton, CO

Colorado witness says circle-shaped object flew over car

A Colorado witness at Littleton reported watching a circle-shaped object that moved over the vehicle at 11:54 p.m. on March 30, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
17 comments

New York witness says rotating blue light ‘just disappeared’

A New York witness at Wappingers Falls reported watching a blue light making “jerking motions” crossing the night sky at 10:10 p.m. on March 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
5 comments
Vincentown, NJ

New Jersey witness reports rectangle-shaped object followed car

A New Jersey witness at Vincentown reported watching a rectangle-shaped object that appeared to follow his vehicle at 12:24 a.m. on March 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
20 comments
Lakewood, CO

Colorado witness say triangle-shaped object flew 10 feet over house

A Colorado witness at Lakewood reported watching a black-colored, triangle-shaped object fly 10 feet over a home at 10:30 p.m. on March 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
14 comments
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin witness photographs unknown bright light crossing sky

A Wisconsin witness at Wisconsin Rapids reported watching and photographing a bright light crossing the sky at 8:41 p.m. on March 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
17 comments
Winchester, KY

Kentucky witness reports silent hovering object followed family car

A Kentucky witness at Winchester reported watching a silent, hovering object with blinking lights at 8:05 p.m. on March 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
34 comments

Indiana witness reports low-flying V-shaped object

An Indiana witness at Indianapolis reported watching a V-shaped object that made a low rumbling sound at 10:29 a.m. on March 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
19 comments
California State

California witness photographs ‘black dot’ in sky overhead

Recent cases coming as soon as the database is updated. Please enjoy these interesting, cases from 2022. A California witness at Irvine reported watching a “black dot” in that sky that moved away after several minutes at 3:41 p.m. on March 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
21 comments

Covering UFOs: Still tough business for journalists

Mainstream media coverage of UFOs or now commonly called UAPs (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena) remains in its infancy despite the December 2017 revelation that the U.S. federal government was indeed studying the subject since they closed Project Blue Book in 1969.

Read full story
8 comments
Sacramento, CA

California witness says silent circular object hovered over home

A California witness at Sacramento reported watching a circular object with red and blue flashing lights hovering over a home at 11 p.m. on March 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
12 comments

Delaware witness reports ‘cloud-looking’ object moving overhead

A Delaware witness at Dover reported watching a silent, black cloud-looking object the size of a football field at 10:39 p.m. on March 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
13 comments
Connecticut State

Connecticut witness says egg-shape object hovered in afternoon sky

A Connecticut witness at Bristol reported watching and photographing an egg-shaped object crossing the afternoon sky at 1:31 p.m. on March 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy