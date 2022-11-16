Pawleys Island, SC

SC witness describes orange object emitting triangular beam of light

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VHZzS_0jDMfNe700
Witness illustration.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

A South Carolina witness at Pawleys Island reported two orange-colored objects moving over nearby ocean water that emitted a triangular-shaped beam at about 9 p.m. on February 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“We were sitting on the porch outside and one of us noticed a bright orange object and asked, ‘What is that?’ and I turned around,” the reporting witness stated. “We see an orange object with four horizontal circular lights, one turning off, and then each one turning on and off in sequence, right to left, directly above the ocean water.

“Each time the individual light turned on, a triangular beam emitted directly below the circular light and disappeared when the light when out. After the four light-beam sequences, the object disappeared.

“A moment after, another orange object appeared further in the distance and the first object we saw reappeared down the beach and the same four light-beam sequences happens again. Both objects disappear after the four light-beam sequences.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i7Q6i_0jDMfNe700
Cropped version of witness illustration.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

The witness reported the object as a cylinder shape.

Pawleys Island is a town in Georgetown County, SC, population 103. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON.

South Carolina Sightings

South Carolina was rated 28th in total U.S. UFO sightings for October 2022 with seven cases filed, according to the MUFON November newsletter. South Carolina shared the rating with Kansas, Idaho, and Oklahoma. Florida and California topped the list at 65 cases each.

There were 13 cylinder cases reported nationally in October 2022.

Historical Pawleys Island Case

A South Carolina witness at Pawleys Island reported watching orange lights over nearby ocean waters that appeared to be tracked by military helicopters at about 5 a.m. on August 18, 2020, according to MUFON Case O2V8C25Y.

“The event started with two orange lights that randomly appeared out over the water which quickly faded out,” the reporting witness stated. “Within 10-15 minutes, more orange lights appeared further north up the coast but this time there were four separate lights that seemed to be stationary in a diamond pattern.

“Just as quickly as the lights appeared, they disappeared just as the first two had. This is where things really got interesting.

“After about 10 minutes, we noticed a line of white lights appear and they continued to move north toward our location. As the line of white lights approached it was determined that this line of white lights was a group of around 10-15 military jets. While closing in on the location of the first witnessed orange lights the jets proceeded to scatter and start what could only be described as a search flight pattern.

“After roughly 15 minutes of the search flight pattern, the jets reformed into a line and departed south back from the direction that they appeared from. Finally, once the military jets were no longer in sight another craft appeared but much closer to our location. Once again it was either four orange lights in a diamond formation but we were not able to determine if they were four individual crafts or one large one with four lights. Either way, the four lights showed up and blinked off twice to finish the event.”

No final investigation notes were included in the MUFON report. We assume they checked for any military flare exercises and looked for clues on whether or not the orange objects moved in an intelligent manner.

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His "UFO Traffic Reports" published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel's "Hangar 1: The UFO Files."

