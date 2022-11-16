Utah witness thinks object resembles Skinwalker Ranch UFOs

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hPTp9_0jDJWRg900
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

A Utah witness at Mapleton reported watching and photographing a circular-shaped object hovering above local farm fields at about 5:47 p.m. on February 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“One evening in early February, I went outside so my dog could do her business and I looked up at the moon which was above my house. I then noticed what looked like a planet in the sky near the moon, over some farm fields by my house.

“However, it was too early to be able to see a planet. It was small, circular, and light in color. It did not move when I was looking at it. I took photos and videos of it and then went inside to tell my partner. He looked out the window and confirmed I wasn’t seeing things.

“Still in the house, I opened my SkyView app to make sure it wasn’t a planet, and indeed it was not. It’s also too large at that distance to be a drone or at least a civilian drone. I went back outside and it was gone, but I took more photos and video of where it had been for documentation. All of this was within a four-minute span.

“I zoomed into the photos I had taken and adjusted the brightness and exposure and it’s somewhat triangular in shape with rounded corners and seems to be illuminated perhaps from sun reflection or lights on it. Also, it has what looks to be an aura or haze around it. I wish I had kept my eyes on it the entire time to see what happened to it. I’m going to attach the evidence I got.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44maIP_0jDJWRg900
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

“Now I’m supposed to give some personal background. I previously worked at a fast-paced job in New York City as a manager in analytics consulting. We had a sighting in New York City as well; two smaller, wobbling flying saucers going down the street between buildings by our apartment. My partner saw them through binoculars and I saw them with my own eyes. I will post that encounter under New York State sightings.

“Anyway, we moved back home to Utah and once we had kids we didn’t want a nanny so I chose to stay at home to be the primary caretaker and I don’t regret it. I find the paranormal interesting. However, I am a skeptic and try to debunk something before believing it. I’m a spiritual person but consider myself agnostic - I believe in something higher than us, just not sure anyone can say what it is.

“What I saw is a head-scratcher for sure. Skinwalker Ranch is a couple of hours away and what I saw looks exactly like what they’ve seen over the ranch multiple times if you’ve seen the show.”

Mapleton is a city in Utah County, UT, population 11,365. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON.

Utah Cases

Utah was rated 37th in total UFO sightings for October 2022 with five cases filed, according to the MUFON November newsletter. Utah shared the rating with Connecticut, Alabama, and Arkansas. Florida and California topped the list at 65 cases each.

There were 151 circular-shaped cases reported nationally in October 2022.

Historical Mapleton Case

The MUFON witness reporting database includes Case 4NVD85UA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IkiD2_0jDJWRg900
Interstate 15 near Mapleton, UT.Credit: Google

A Utah witness at Mapleton reported watching a gray, oval-shaped object over Interstate 15 at about 10:20 p.m. on July 5, 2007, according to testimony in MUFON Case 4NVD85UA.

“While driving on Interstate 15 near my parent’s house in Mapleton, me, my brother, and two of my friends were returning from a week in Lewiston, Idaho,” the reporting witness stated. “Then my brother pointed out what he thought was a Chinook around two miles away, but we soon realized it was traveling too fast.

“Then it seemed to change direction and turned west and started to pull towards us at quite a high speed, perhaps around 400-450 mph. It then shot over some houses and fields in nearby Springville and over the interstate about 250 feet behind our truck.

“I clearly saw it. It was dark gray and oval in shape. When it crossed the interstate, it was probably only 400 or so feet above the ground. Also, the disk made no noise and on the bottom of the disk, there was a blue metallic cross. When it crossed the interstate, the car radio changed frequency, and ever since this accident, the radio keeps acting up.”

No images or videos were included in the MUFON report, which was filed on July 25, 2007.

